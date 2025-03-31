Home
Monday, March 31, 2025
Mitchell Starc’s 5-Wicket Haul For DC vs SRH Gets Hilarious Reaction From Wife Alyssa Healy

Delhi Capitals (DC) have started their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign on a high note, securing back-to-back victories. Their latest triumph came against last year’s runners-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), in a match where Australian speedster Mitchell Starc stole the show.

Starc’s sensational five-wicket haul dismantled SRH’s top order, setting up an easy victory for DC. However, it wasn’t just the cricketing world that took notice—his wife, Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy, had a witty reaction to his performance, posting a cheeky Instagram story that quickly went viral.

Starc’s Dominance with the Ball

SRH’s innings got off to a disastrous start when Abhishek Sharma was run out in the very first over. Starc then took control, bowling a fiery spell and sending Ishan Kishan and Nitish Reddy back to the pavilion in the same over. He didn’t stop there—dismissing the ever-dangerous Travis Head yet again.

Starc seems to have Head’s number, having dismissed him six times in just eight innings. The left-arm pacer has consistently troubled one of the world’s most explosive batters, proving to be his biggest nemesis.

History Repeats Itself

This isn’t the first time Starc has reserved his best for SRH. In IPL 2024, when he played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he delivered match-winning performances in both Qualifier 1 and the Final, earning the ‘Player of the Match’ award on both occasions. His heroics helped KKR lift the trophy, and now, playing for DC, he seems to have continued that trend against the Hyderabad-based franchise.

SRH attempted to mount a comeback through an explosive knock from uncapped batter Aniket Verma, who smashed a blistering 74 off just 31 balls. However, Starc returned at the death to clean up the tail, sealing his five-wicket haul and restricting SRH to a total of 163.

DC’s Comfortable Chase

Chasing 164, Delhi Capitals never looked in trouble. Vice-captain Faf du Plessis provided a rapid start, scoring a 26-ball half-century, ensuring there were no hiccups in the chase. DC reached the target with four overs to spare, securing a dominant win and climbing to the second spot in the points table, just behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

With their strong start to the season, Delhi Capitals have established themselves as early contenders, and with Starc in this kind of form, they look like a team to beat.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Fans Slam Riyan Parag For Throwing Phone To Ball Boys, Say ‘Bahut Attitude Hai’

 

 

