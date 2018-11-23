India got knocked out of the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup. The same XI that beat Australia in the last league match, dropping Mithali who scored back-to-back fifties. The decision turned out to be a bad one as the team needed her experience and performance against England.

Today, India Women’s team left out Mithali Raj, their all-time leading run-getter in T20’s, for their ICC Women’s World Twenty20 semi-final against England Women in Antigua. The decision has raised eyebrows as the team was beaten by eight wickets to crash out of the tournament following five unbeaten matches in a row before today. India was at the end of an 8-wicket thumping against England in the semi-finals of the Women’s World T20 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound on Friday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the women in blue displayed a slow performance as their batting line-up was collapsed for 112.

England had a tough start to the second innings, England was losing their opening wickets at the early stages but then turned the game around in a calm manner by rotating the strike well.

The England team were in control of the match. They were fielding tight and controlling the match.

Cricketing experts including the likes of Harsha Bhogle and Sanjay Manjrekar have questioned the decision to drop Mithali Raj from the team.

However, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stressed that she had no regrets about the decision. She confessed that the decision has been made keeping the team’s interest and the players.

She was really proud of the team to perform in such adverse circumstances and play with utmost confidence on the pitch. The skipper was appreciating the performance of the England team to perform in such a bold way and taking the match by its grip.

The skipper spoke about the about the match with much confidence as the team stretched the match till the 18th over.

