Mithali Raj announced retirement from T20I format saying she is preparing herself for the upcoming 2021 ODI World Cup. Her retirement was confirmed through a press release shared by BCCI.

Former India captain Mithali Raj on Tuesday announced retirement from the T20 internationals. Making the big announcement Mithali Raj said she wants to get ready for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2021. She played 89 T20i match for India and led the side in 32 T20I matches including 3 Women’s World Cup of 2012 (Sri Lanka), 2014 (Bangladesh) and 2016 (India).

She has more than 2364 runs under her belt with 17 half-centuries. Mithali Raj’s career-best was unbeaten 97. She played her last match T20I game March 9 this year against England. In that match, she contributed 30 runs off 32 balls.

A press release, shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Mithali Raj said after representing India in T20 internationals since 2006, now she wishes to retire from the shorter format of the game. Mithali said she wants to focus and make her self ready for the ODI World Cup which is scheduled to be held in 2021.

She said her dream is to win a World Cup for India and this she wants to give her best.

Thanking the cricket governing body, Mithali said BCCI has always supported the players.

She also wished luck to her mates for as they are set to take on South Africa Women in T20 series. India vs South Africa Women series will start from September 24, 2019 and selectors will meet on Thursday, September 5, to pick the team in Surat.

The retirement announcement means that she won’t be available for the next year’s T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia between February 21 to March 8.

