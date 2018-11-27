In the letter sent to the BCCI, Mithali Raj wrote that for the first time in her 20-year long career, she feels deflated depressed and let down. She added that she has been forced to think if her services to the country are of any value to a few people in power who are out to destroy her and break her confidence.

Star Indian women cricketer Mithali Raj on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) accusing team coach Ramesh Powar and Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji of bias and humiliating her. The explosive letter has come a couple of days after Mithali Raj was dropped from India’s playing XI during the ICC Women’s World T20 semi-final against England which India lost by 8 wickets.

In the letter sent to the BCCI, Mithali Raj wrote that for the first time in her 20-year long career, she feels deflated depressed and let down. She added that she has been forced to think if her services to the country are of any value to a few people in power who are out to destroy her and break her confidence.

Attacking the former Indian cricketer and current Indian women’s cricket team coach Ramesh Powar, Mithali Raj said, “My issues with the coach (Ramesh Powar) started immediately as we landed in the West Indies. At first, there were small signs that his behaviour towards me was unfair and discriminatory but I did not bother much about it.”

“To him (Ramesh Powar) I didn’t exist in the team. If I was around he would immediately move away from the scene if I looked to wish him he would deliberately start looking in other direction,” he added.

In the letter, the 35-year-old cricketer said that she greatly admired Diana Edulji, a former Indian captain, and her position as a CoA member. She could not imagine that Diana would use her position against her especially after knowing what she had to through during the Caribbean tour, added Mithali Raj.

“Her (Diana Edulji) brazen support in the press with regard to the decision of my benching in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup has left me deeply distressed, more because she knows the real facts having spoken to me,” wrote Mithali Raj.

