Tuesday, February 4, 2025
MLB Fires Umpire Pat Hoberg Over Gambling Scandal, Strikes A Blow To Integrity Of Baseball

While the investigation found no evidence that Hoberg personally bet on baseball or influenced any games, his actions raised concerns about the integrity of the sport.

MLB Fires Umpire Pat Hoberg Over Gambling Scandal, Strikes A Blow To Integrity Of Baseball


Major League Baseball (MLB) has terminated umpire Pat Hoberg’s contract following an investigation into his involvement in a gambling-related incident. The league found that Hoberg had shared sports betting accounts with a professional poker player and friend who had placed bets on baseball, violating MLB’s strict rules surrounding gambling. While no evidence was found indicating that Hoberg personally bet on baseball games or influenced the outcome of any games, his actions raised significant concerns regarding the integrity of the sport.

The investigation into Hoberg, which began in February 2024, was prompted by the discovery of an account opened by the umpire with a licensed sports betting operator in his own name. The operator found that Hoberg’s personal electronic device was linked to the account of a professional poker player, who had engaged in baseball betting. MLB further uncovered that Hoberg had deleted messages relevant to the investigation, a move that led to serious consequences for his future in the sport.

‘Extremely Poor’

In a statement, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred clarified that the investigation found no evidence of direct betting on baseball by Hoberg or any game manipulation. However, the league deemed his judgment to be “extremely poor” for sharing betting accounts with someone involved in baseball wagering, further compounded by the deletion of key messages. Manfred stressed that while Hoberg’s actions did not directly impact the outcome of games, they raised doubts about the integrity of the game and warranted “the most severe discipline.”

Hoberg, who had worked as a full-time umpire since 2017, acknowledged his mistakes in a statement issued through the Major League Baseball Umpires Association (MLBUA). “I take full responsibility for the errors in judgment that are outlined in today’s statement. Those errors will always be a source of shame and embarrassment to me,” Hoberg said. He emphasized that he had never placed a bet on baseball or provided information for betting purposes, underlining his commitment to preserving the integrity of the sport.

The veteran umpire’s firing is seen as a significant move in MLB’s ongoing efforts to protect the integrity of the game, especially as sports betting continues to expand in the United States. Hoberg, who first umpired in MLB games in 2014 and became a full-time umpire in 2017, will be eligible to apply for reinstatement at the start of spring training in 2026.

Known for his work during the 2022 World Series, Hoberg’s career took a hit as he became the latest figure to be penalized amid the sport’s continued push to safeguard against gambling-related issues.

