Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • MLB Removes Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe Jackson From Ineligible List, Paving Way For Hall Of Fame

MLB Removes Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe Jackson From Ineligible List, Paving Way For Hall Of Fame

While Rose and Jackson are now eligible for induction, the decision does not guarantee their entry. Their candidacies will be reviewed by the Classic Baseball Era Committee, which next meets in December 2027.

MLB Removes Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe Jackson From Ineligible List, Paving Way For Hall Of Fame

In a landmark decision that could reshape baseball history, Major League Baseball (MLB) Commissioner Rob Manfred has officially removed Pete Rose and “Shoeless” Joe Jackson from the league’s permanently ineligible list, potentially clearing the way for their induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame as early as 2028.


In a landmark decision that could reshape baseball history, Major League Baseball (MLB) Commissioner Rob Manfred has officially removed Pete Rose and “Shoeless” Joe Jackson from the league’s permanently ineligible list, potentially clearing the way for their induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame as early as 2028.

Manfred’s ruling, announced on Tuesday, marks a major shift in MLB policy regarding posthumous bans. In a letter to attorney Jeffrey M. Lenkov who petitioned for Rose’s reinstatement earlier this year Manfred wrote, “Obviously, a person no longer with us cannot represent a threat to the integrity of the game.” He added, “I have concluded that permanent ineligibility ends upon the passing of the disciplined individual.”

Why Were Pete Rose and Joe Jackson Banned?

Joe Jackson and seven other members of the Chicago White Sox were banned in 1921 for their role in fixing the 1919 World Series, an incident that became infamously known as the “Black Sox Scandal.” Despite accepting money, Jackson batted .375 in that series, hit the only home run, and made no errors.

Pete Rose, MLB’s all-time hits leader, was banned in 1989 after an investigation revealed he had bet on games while managing the Cincinnati Reds. Though he denied the allegations for years, Rose later admitted to betting on his own team. His lifetime ban led to the creation of the so-called “Pete Rose Rule” in 1991, which barred anyone on MLB’s ineligible list from Hall of Fame consideration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What This Means for the Hall of Fame

While Rose and Jackson are now eligible for induction, the decision does not guarantee their entry. Their candidacies will be reviewed by the Classic Baseball Era Committee, which next meets in December 2027. Players must secure at least 12 of 16 votes from committee members to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Rose died in September 2024 at age 83, having won three World Series titles and holding records for hits, games played, and at-bats. Jackson, who died in 1951, still holds the fourth-highest career batting average in MLB history at .356.

In total, 16 players and one owner including Jackson, Rose, and other figures linked to early 20th-century scandals have been removed from the permanently ineligible list under Manfred’s new ruling.

Public and Political Response

Rose’s potential reinstatement had long been a topic of public and political debate. Former President Donald Trump earlier this year pledged to pardon Rose, although it was unclear what legal matters such a pardon would cover. Rose served five months in prison in 1990 for tax-related crimes.

According to ESPN, Manfred called Trump on Tuesday to inform him of the decision. This unprecedented policy shift by MLB signals a new chapter in how the league handles historical infractions and posthumous legacies. With Rose and Jackson no longer barred, baseball purists and Hall of Fame voters alike may now reconsider the contributions and controversies  of two of the sport’s most iconic figures.

ALSO READ: ‘Try Saying Nice Things Sometimes’, Mohammed Shami Slams Retirement Speculation

Filed under

Pete Rose Hall of Fame Shoeless Joe Jackson

In a landmark decision th

MLB Removes Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe Jackson From Ineligible List, Paving Way For Hall Of...
newsx

BJP’s Tiranga Yatra Highlights Operation Sindoor Success, NDA Leaders To Meet PM Modi On May...
newsx

Watch: Pizza Delivery Boy Harassed By Couple In Mumbai For Not Speaking Marathi
Former Defence Secretary

Former Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar Named New UPSC Chairman
newsx

BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham Cremated With Full State Honours In Imphal After Martyrdom In Drone...
newsx

Supreme Court Hears PIL On Alleged Forced Deportation Of Rohingya Refugees
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BJP’s Tiranga Yatra Highlights Operation Sindoor Success, NDA Leaders To Meet PM Modi On May 25

BJP’s Tiranga Yatra Highlights Operation Sindoor Success, NDA Leaders To Meet PM Modi On May...

Watch: Pizza Delivery Boy Harassed By Couple In Mumbai For Not Speaking Marathi

Watch: Pizza Delivery Boy Harassed By Couple In Mumbai For Not Speaking Marathi

Former Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar Named New UPSC Chairman

Former Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar Named New UPSC Chairman

BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham Cremated With Full State Honours In Imphal After Martyrdom In Drone Attack

BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham Cremated With Full State Honours In Imphal After Martyrdom In Drone...

Supreme Court Hears PIL On Alleged Forced Deportation Of Rohingya Refugees

Supreme Court Hears PIL On Alleged Forced Deportation Of Rohingya Refugees

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss? Viral Video Tells The Truth

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss?

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic Scene With Her

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom