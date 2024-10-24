Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
MLB Teams Up With Shikhar Dhawan To Discover India’s Biggest Hitter

Major League Baseball (MLB) has roped in former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to be the part of a reality sports series showcasing the growth of the sport in India. The series will launch on October 25th, 2024.

The four-episode series features appearances by Dhawan, Adam Jones, a 5-time All-Star slugger who spent most of his MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles and sports presenter Jatin Sapru. The series is in collaboration with Disney Star, titled ‘HotShots’, answering the often-asked question about the two most popular bat-and-ball sports in the world: can some of the best amateur cricketers in India hit home runs as far as they can hit sixes?

‘HotShots’ tests the hitting prowess of 10 of the country’s best amateur batters with the winner taking home the top prize of Rs 15 lakh. Shikhar and Adam will be coaching these contestants.

‘HotShots’ follows last year’s ‘Indian Baseball Dreams’, and told the inspiring real-life story of Arjun Nimmala, the first-ever first-generation Indian American to be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft, in 2023.

The release of the series will accompany the beginning of the 120th World Series scheduled for October 26. The Los Angeles Dodgers with Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani are currently facing the New York Mets with their star shortstop Francisco Lindor for the right to represent the National League in the World Series.

On taking part in ‘HotShots’, Shikhar Dhawan commented, “I am very, very excited! There is a Major League Baseball competition taking place where both cricketers and baseball players are participating. This is the first of its kind competition here in India.”

“There is talent here for sure and we are only scratching the surface. I’m rooting for baseball to get bigger in India when the fans here see how much their batting skills in cricket translate to my sport. I can’t wait to see moonshots that future Indian baseball players will hit.” Adam Jones commented on baseball in India.

