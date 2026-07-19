MLC 2026 Final: Los Angeles Knight Riders Win Maiden Title, Sunil Narine Stars in Thrilling One-Run Victory Over Washington Freedom

MLC 2026 Final: Los Angeles Knight Riders won their first Major League Cricket title in a one-run thriller over Washington Freedom. What made the win impressive for the Knight Riders was the performance of their biggest players, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, throughout the season. Both players finished as the joint-highest wicket-takers with 18 scalps. Meanwhile, in the MLC 2026 final, it was Narine who once again showed all his class, picking up three wickets and going for only 13 runs in his four overs.

MLC 2026 Final: LAKR Finish With 164 thanks to Munro, Fletcher and Tromp

Los Angeles Knight Riders scored 164 runs in the first innings thanks to an impressive 66-run opening stand. Andre Fletcher scored 47 runs in 27 balls before he was dismissed. Russell did not add a single run before he was dismissed for a second-ball duck while batting at number three. Colin Munro scored 40 in 29 balls before Matthew Tromp played a hard-hitting 39-run 21-ball knock. There was not much contribution from the rest of the batters.

For Washington Freedom, Ben Dwarshuis picked up three wickets while Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, and Nikhil Chaudhary finished with two wickets each. Saurabh Netravalkar picked up a wicket and was economical in his four overs to make sure that Knight Riders finished with what was a par total.

MLC 2026 Final: LAKR Keep Their Nerves to Win Maiden Title







Sunil Narine picked up the first three wickets in the second innings to put Washington Freedom under immense pressure with his spell of 4-0-13-3. Jason Holder, in his final two overs, picked the next three wickets, and it seemed that the Knight Riders were in the driving seat with four overs to go.

However, Shadley van Schalwyck, who had had an average evening, went for 15 runs in the 18th over. He then had to bowl the final over with LAKR only using five bowlers. Washington Freedom required 14 runs off the final over to win with Obus Pienaar at the crease. Pienaar struck a six on the first ball to reach his maiden fifty. With eight runs needed off the final five balls, van Schalwyck turned around his spell and picked up a couple of wickets on the next two balls.

Lockie Ferguson struck a four on the next ball before hitting a single on the penultimate ball. With three runs needed to win on the final ball, Lahiru Milantha drove the ball to the cover region in an attempt to run a double and level the scores. However, van Schalwyk, the bowler, ran to the ball and threw it to the wicketkeeper, Hamilton, who was standing up to the stumps afflict a run-out and win by one run.

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