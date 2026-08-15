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Home > Sports News > MLS: Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s Next Game Against Nashville? Coach Guillermo Hoyos Breaks Silence

MLS: Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s Next Game Against Nashville? Coach Guillermo Hoyos Breaks Silence

With Inter Miami set to lock horns against Nashville at the Geodis Park, Nashville on August 16, Sunday, there is massive focus on whether or not Lionel Messi will feature in the game.

MLS: Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami's Next Game Against Nashville? Guillermo Hoyos Breaks Silence. Image Credit: AFP
MLS: Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami's Next Game Against Nashville? Guillermo Hoyos Breaks Silence. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 15:51 IST

Major League Soccer: With Inter Miami set to lock horns against Nashville at the Geodis Park, Nashville on August 16, Sunday, there is massive focus on whether or not Lionel Messi will feature in the game. With the Argentina legend’s father recently passing away, Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos weighed in on Messi’s chances of playing against Nashville. Will the veteran play?

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Will Lionel Messi feature in Inter Miami’s clash vs Nashville?

Messi made a return to the pitch, but Inter Miami crashed out of the Leagues Cup with a 2-3 loss to Leon on Wednesday. Messi, who lost his father, Jorge (68) on Tuesday, was not part of the starting line-up as Leon faced Inter Miami at their home venue. With the side leading 1-0 at the half-time, Messi was brought in as a substitute for Daniel Pinter, who had put the home side in the lead, as per ESPN. Jorge died Saturday at a hospital in Rosario, and Messi had travelled to Rosario via plane on Saturday, having attended a private memorial service.


Ahead of the crucial Major League Soccer (MLS) clash, the Inter Miami manager claimed that it is up to the 39-year-old to dictate his schedule moving forward. The 63-year-old stated, as quoted by Goal.com: 

“I think Leo’s situation needs to keep developing little by little because there’s a lot of pain there. This is not something that happens from one day to the next. So I think silence, calm and peace are what’s best, and for him to find his own moments,” he added.


After his father’s demise, the club is carefully managing Messi’s on-field return and wants to give the superstar the time he needs to grieve alongside his family.


Hoyos offered a heartfelt personal reflection on Messi, saying that he is a “wonderful human being with a wonderful family”.


“We have to support him always within that silence, which for me is an ally so he can come out of this. But he truly is a wonderful human being with a wonderful family. I want to make that very clear, because people like that aren’t common in this world,” he added.


After the match against Nashville, the club will travel to face the Philadelphia Union on August 19, then host Toronto FC on August 22 and CF Montreal on August 29. These fixtures are crucial for Messi’s team’s bid for Supporters’ Shield and push to the top of the MLS table. Currently, they are in second spot with 11 wins in 18 games, including five draws and two losses, giving them 38 points. They are two points below Nashville, who have 12 wins in 18 games, including four draws and two losses, giving them 40 points.

(With inputs from ANI)

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MLS: Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s Next Game Against Nashville? Coach Guillermo Hoyos Breaks Silence
Tags: Guillermo Hoyosinter miamilionel messiMajor League Soccer

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MLS: Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s Next Game Against Nashville? Coach Guillermo Hoyos Breaks Silence
MLS: Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s Next Game Against Nashville? Coach Guillermo Hoyos Breaks Silence
MLS: Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s Next Game Against Nashville? Coach Guillermo Hoyos Breaks Silence
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