England all-rounder Moeen Ali has made explosive revelations in his book claiming he was called ‘Osama’ by an Australian cricketer during the 2015 Ashes series which was played in Australia. Moeen expressed his disbelief and outrage at the racial slur saying he was angry throughout the series after the comment. Cricket Australia has taken cognizance of the incident and has launched an inquiry into it.

In his recently released book, Moeen Ali revealed that it was a great first Ashes Test in terms of personal performance but there was one incident that ruined it all for him. During the first Test match in Cardiff back in 2015 Ashes series, an Australian cricketer went to him on the field and said, “Take that, Osama”.

Ali, who took five wickets and scored 77 runs in that match which England ultimately won by 169 runs, was left furious by the comments. He recalled that he had never been that angry on a cricket pitch before that incident.

The 31-year-old English cricketer complained about the incident to coach Trevor Bayliss who in turn talked about it with his Australian counterpart Darren Lehmann. When Lehmann asked the Australian player whether he had made any such comments, he simply denied saying he only said: “Take that, you part-timer”.

Moeen Ali further said that he was subject to more such abuse during the Australia tour. He claimed that even during the practice matches, the Australian fans directed racial slurs at him and showed him the finger calling him names.

On his startling claims, Cricket Australia has taken immediate cognizance of the matter and has said that it will meet the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to discuss the issue.

The Australian cricket board said, “Remarks of this nature are unacceptable and have no place in our sport, or in society. We have a clear set of values and behaviours that come with representing our country.”

“We take this matter very seriously, and are following up with the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) as a matter of urgency to seek further clarification around the alleged incident,” the CA official added.

