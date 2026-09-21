Moeen Ali Says ‘Free Palestine Always’ After Leading Antigua And Barbuda Falcons to CPL 2026 Title | WATCH

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Jamaica Kingsmen: Moeen Ali led the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to their first Caribbean Premier League title with an eight-wicket win over the Jamaica Kingsmen at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. However, it was a three-word statement from the former English cricketer that made the headlines after the win. While speaking after the match, Ali took a stand for Palestine and said, “Free Palestine Always.”

CPL 2026 Final: Moeen Ali Takes a Stand For Palestine

After leading Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to a historic first title, Moeen Ali used the platform to voice his support for Palestine. The region in West Asia has been in a war against Israel for years now. This was not the first time that Ali showcased his support for the West Asian region.

Earlier in 2014, the all-rounder took the field for England in a Test match against India with wristbands sporting slogans ‘Save Gaza’ and ‘Free Palestine’. However, after wearing the wristbands for the first two days of the third Test of the series, he was asked by match referee David Boon to remove the bands.

CPL 2026 Final: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Win Maiden Title

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons won their maiden Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title after defeating tournament debutants Jamaica Kingsmen by eight wickets in the final in Bridgetown.

Playing only their third CPL season, the Falcons chased down a target of 171 with 20 balls to spare, riding on an unbeaten 89-run partnership between Amir Jangoo and Hasan Nawaz.

Earlier, Sufyan Moqim delivered a match-winning bowling performance, claiming 4/14 to restrict the Kingsmen to 170/9 despite Maaz Sadaqat’s explosive century. The Pakistani leg-spinner went on to be named the player of the match in the final for his bowling performance. Meanwhile, his compatriot, Shadab Khan was named the Most Valuable Player of the season for his all-round contribution of 132 runs and 11 wickets.

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