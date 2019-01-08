Liverpool star Mohamed Salah on Monday surpassed Manchester United mid-fielder Poul Pogba and Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard to the win the Professional Footballer Association (PFA) award. He got the award for scoring six match-winning goals in Premier League matches.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who has been winning hearts with his stylish moves and speed as he scored six goals and helped his side to bag all seven Premier League matches, on Monday surpassed Manchester United mid-fielder Poul Pogba and Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard to the win the Professional Footballer Association (PFA) award. Salah showed an outstanding game last month and struck six match-winning goals. His brilliant performance brought the Reds atop the table with 54 points.

Congratulating the Liverpool star, PFA tweeted, ” Congratulations to @MoSalah who has been voted the PFA @BristolStMotors Fans’ Player of the Month!”

