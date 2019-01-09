Ever since making a blockbuster move from Roma to Liverpool in 2017, Mohamed Salah is in absolutely unstoppable form. The 26-year-old winger smashed 44 goals in all competitions for the Reds in 2017-18 season helping his team to UEFA Champions League final.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah was declared as the 2018 Confederation of African Football Player of the Year after a goal-laden season at Anfield. The Egyptian attacker’s Liverpool teammate and Senegal international Sadio Mane was the runner-up while Arsenal and Gabon hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completed the top three. Interestingly, Mohamed Salah has now won the highly-coveted individual award two times in a row.

Ever since making a blockbuster move from Roma to Liverpool in 2017, Mohamed Salah is in absolutely unstoppable form. The 26-year-old winger smashed 44 goals in all competitions for the Reds in 2017-18 season helping his team to UEFA Champions League final. He also netted twice for Egypt in last year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia. Salah is in sensational form this season as well having registered 16 goals in 29 appearances so far.

Before doing a hilarious dance with Sadio Mane at the award ceremony in Senegal, Salah said, “I have dreamt of winning this award since I was a child and now I have done so twice in a row.”

Here are the other 2018 Confederation of African Football awards:

Women’s Player of the Year: Thembi Kgatlana (Sout Africa)

Youth Player of the Year: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Coach of the Year: Herve Renard (Morocco)

Women’s Coach of the Year: Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

National Team of the Year: Mauritania

Women’s National Team of the Year: Nigeria

Goal of the Year: Chrestinah ‘Thembi’ Kgatlana (for South Africa v Nigeria in Group B game at Women’s Africa Cup of Nations)

Africa Best XI: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns/Uganda), Serge Aurier (Tottenham/Ivory Coast), Medhi Benatia (Juventus/Morocco), Eric Bailly (Manchester United/Ivory Coast), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli/Senegal); Naby Keita (Liverpool/Guinea), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid/Ghana), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City/Algeria); Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/Egypt), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal/Gabon), Sadio Mane (Liverpool/Senegal)

