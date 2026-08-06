Mohamed Salah Signs Marquee Deal Trabzonspor After Liverpool Exit | Check Salary Breakdown And Other Details

Turkish Football Club Trabzonspor has officially announced the signing of Egyptian star and Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah on a two-year deal as a free transfer as the official news of the same was unveiled on August 6, Thursday. With Salah signing the contract, Trabzonspor has announced some massive perks along with the salary for the 34-year-old. Find out more here.

What perks will Mohamed Salah receive from Trabzonspor?

According to a claim by an account on X, the veteran footballer’s salary will amount to €17 million ($19.6 million), out of which €7 million will be signing bonus. Additionally, there will be performance-based bonuses, 20% share of products sold under his name and 5% agent’s fee.

🌪 Trabzonspor, Mohamed Salah’ın maliyetini açıkladı: ⚽️ Yıllık 10 milyon € maaş

✍️ 7 milyon € imza ücreti

💰 Toplam 17 milyon € garanti ücret

🎯 Şarta bağlı bonuslar

👕 Özel ürün satışından %20 pay

🤝 %5 menajerlik ücreti#futbol #transfer #salah #trabzonspor #sondakika pic.twitter.com/TCDTr3E462 — Holigan Futbolu (@holiganfutbolu) August 6, 2026







One of the greatest players produced by Liverpool FC, Salah exited the club at the end of the last season after a mutual agreement to end the contract a year early. He had spent nine years at Anfield but the final season proved to be difficult as the Egyptian star was dropped and had a public fall-out with then Liverpool manager Arne Slot, leading to a controversial exit. During his stay with the club, Salah helped them lift seven major trophies and left Liverpool as the third-highest goal-scorer, aggregating 257 of them in 442 matches. Out of the 193 Premier League goals, 191 came for Liverpool.

The right-winger had notably landed in Istanbul on Wednesday as thousands of fans were present to greet him. He said, as quoted by NDTV:

“I am really happy… and looking forward to training with the team. Everywhere I go I always win or try to win something. Hopefully we can do something within the league and in Europe as well.”

The 34-year-old was also one of the most-sought players, with Saudi Arabia earlier tipped to be the most likely destination. Notably, Liverpool had rejected a mammoth deal of £150m offer from Saudi Arabia club Al Ittihad for Salah. Salah started ​his career in ​Europe at Swiss ⁠side Basel in 2012 and later joined Chelsea. He also had stints at Fiorentina and AS ​Roma between 2015 and 2017 before joining Liverpool.

Trabzonspor – ​generally considered ⁠to be the fourth-biggest team in Turkey after Istanbul sides Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, and Besiktas – finished third in the Super Lig last season ⁠to ​qualify for the Europa League playoff round.

The ​club’s last domestic league championship was in the 2021-22 season.

How many goals did Mohamed Salah score during FIFA World Cup 2026?

Meanwhile, Salah scored 1 goal and made two assists in the recently-concluded FIFA World Cup 2026 edition.

The goal and the assists came in a crucial clash against New Zealand as Egypt won by 3-1. However, their campaign came to a close following a defeat to Argentina in the Round of 16 clash.

(With inputs from Reuters)