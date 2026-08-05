Mohamed Salah Transfer Update: Is Ex-Liverpool Star Joining Turkish Side Trabzonspor? Here Are All Details

Mohamed Salah Transfer Update: Former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is on the verge of completing a surprise move to Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor after the club officially confirmed it has entered negotiations with the Egyptian forward. Salah became a free agent after leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season following a glittering nine-year spell at Anfield. Trabzonspor have announced that the 34-year-old will arrive in Turkey on Wednesday, August 5, as talks progress over a deal. Here are all the latest details surrounding Salah’s proposed transfer.

Is Mohamed Salah Joining Trabzonspor?

According to prominent football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Trabzonspor have officially confirmed that negotiations are underway to sign Salah on a free transfer. The Turkish club released a statement announcing that the Egypt international is scheduled to arrive in Trabzon on Wednesday, with further details regarding his welcome programme to be shared through the club’s official communication channels.

As of Wednesday, no official contract signing has been announced, but Trabzonspor’s confirmation suggests the move is in its final stages.

Why Did Mohamed Salah Leave Liverpool?

Mohamed Salah departed Liverpool after the conclusion of the 2025-26 season when his contract expired. The Egyptian forward ended his memorable nine-year spell at Anfield as one of the greatest players in the club’s history, having joined from AS Roma in June 2017.

During his time with Liverpool, Salah won two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, two EFL Cups and the FA Community Shield.

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool Career in Numbers

Appearances: 442

442 Goals: 257

257 Assists: 120

120 Premier League Titles: 2

2 UEFA Champions League Titles: 1

1 Premier League Golden Boots: 4

4 PFA Players’ Player of the Year: 2018, 2022, 2025

Who Are Trabzonspor?

Trabzonspor are one of Turkey’s most successful football clubs and one of only six teams to have won the Turkish Super Lig. Nicknamed the Black Sea Storm, the club has won seven league titles, with six coming between 1976 and 1984 before ending a 38-year title drought by lifting the championship again in 2022.

Based in the north-eastern city of Trabzon, the club will hope Salah’s arrival strengthens their squad ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.