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Home > Sports News > Mohammad Amir Eyes IPL 2027 Auction After UK Citizenship, Could Enter As Domestic Player

Mohammad Amir Eyes IPL 2027 Auction After UK Citizenship, Could Enter As Domestic Player

Mohammad Amir IPL 2027 Auction: Mohammad Amir could be eyeing a fresh opportunity in franchise cricket after acquiring British citizenship, with the IPL 2027 auction reportedly on his radar. His registration for the Afghanistan Premier League draft as a UK national has sparked curiosity, but several hurdles remain before an IPL return becomes possible.

Mohammad Amir Eyes IPL 2027 Auction After UK Citizenship, Could Enter As Domestic Player

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 18:16 IST

Mohammad Amir IPL 2027 Auction: Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir is reportedly considering registering for the IPL 2027 auction after acquiring British citizenship. The left-arm pacer has entered the Afghanistan Premier League draft as a UK national, raising the possibility of a fresh route into the Indian Premier League. However, his participation will depend on franchise interest and the auction registration process.

Mohammad Amir could become an unusual name in the build-up to the IPL 2027 auction. The 34-year-old, who represented Pakistan in international cricket, has reportedly changed his playing status in overseas leagues after obtaining a British passport. According to Cricbuzz, Amir has registered for the upcoming Afghanistan Premier League draft under the UK national category, with a similar move for the IPL now being considered.

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Amir’s potential entry would attract attention because Pakistani players have not featured in the IPL since its inaugural season in 2008. His British citizenship, however, does not automatically guarantee a place in the auction or selection by a franchise.

Mohammad Amir’s UK Citizenship Opens New T20 League Opportunities

Amir acquired British citizenship in May 2026 through his marriage to UK-based lawyer Narjis Khan. Following the completion of the required formalities, he received his British passport, allowing him to be classified as a domestic player in certain English competitions.

The left-arm pacer has consequently been able to feature as a local player in English domestic tournaments, including the T20 Blast with Nottinghamshire and The Hundred with Trent Rockets. His nationality status also affects his classification in the Pakistan Super League, where he is now regarded as an overseas player.

His registration for the Afghanistan Premier League draft as a UK national is another indication of how the change could influence his opportunities in franchise cricket. The IPL auction could be the next major opportunity, although no official confirmation of his registration has emerged.

Can Mohammad Amir Play In IPL 2027?

Amir’s reported interest in the IPL auction comes against the backdrop of the long-standing absence of Pakistani players from the competition. No Pakistan national has appeared in the tournament since 2008, following the deterioration of India-Pakistan relations after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Even if Amir submits his name for the auction, his inclusion in the final auction list would not be automatic. The franchises would need to show interest in him, and the relevant registration and eligibility procedures would have to be completed.

The IPL 2027 auction is reportedly expected to take place on December 16 in Goa, although the date and venue are subject to official confirmation. Amir’s possible entry could therefore become a talking point as teams begin assessing their options for the next season.

Azhar Mahmood Was The Last Pakistani Cricketer To Feature In IPL

Azhar Mahmood remains the most recent Pakistan international to have played in the IPL. The former all-rounder represented Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2012 and 2015 seasons.



Mahmood, who played 21 Tests and 143 ODIs for Pakistan, featured in the league using a British passport after marrying UK citizen Ebba Qureshi. His case is often cited in discussions about how nationality and player classification can affect eligibility in overseas franchise competitions.

Amir’s reported plans have revived that conversation. Whether the former Pakistan pacer eventually enters the IPL 2027 auction, however, will depend on the official process and whether any franchise decides to pursue his services.

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Mohammad Amir Eyes IPL 2027 Auction After UK Citizenship, Could Enter As Domestic Player
Tags: IPL 2027

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Mohammad Amir Eyes IPL 2027 Auction After UK Citizenship, Could Enter As Domestic Player

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Mohammad Amir Eyes IPL 2027 Auction After UK Citizenship, Could Enter As Domestic Player
Mohammad Amir Eyes IPL 2027 Auction After UK Citizenship, Could Enter As Domestic Player
Mohammad Amir Eyes IPL 2027 Auction After UK Citizenship, Could Enter As Domestic Player
Mohammad Amir Eyes IPL 2027 Auction After UK Citizenship, Could Enter As Domestic Player
Mohammad Amir Eyes IPL 2027 Auction After UK Citizenship, Could Enter As Domestic Player

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