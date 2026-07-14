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Home > Sports News > Mohammad Asif, Shoaib Akhtar Involved in Drug Trafficking? Former IRS Officer R.V.S. Mani Makes Explosive Claim | WATCH Video

Mohammad Asif, Shoaib Akhtar Involved in Drug Trafficking? Former IRS Officer R.V.S. Mani Makes Explosive Claim | WATCH Video

Former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer R.V.S. Mani has made serious allegations involving former Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Asif and Shoaib Akhtar during a recent interview. A clip of his remarks has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread debate. The claims reflect Mani's assertions and, to date, no court or investigative agency has publicly established these allegations.

Were Pakistani Cricketers Involved in Drug Trafficking? Indian Official Makes Shocking Revelation on Mohammad Asif, Shoaib Akhtar
Were Pakistani Cricketers Involved in Drug Trafficking? Indian Official Makes Shocking Revelation on Mohammad Asif, Shoaib Akhtar

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 17:17 IST

Were Pakistani Cricketers Involved in Drug Trafficking? Former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer R.V.S. Mani has made sensational allegations involving former Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Asif, claiming they were used to traffic drugs into India during Pakistan’s cricket tours. The claims, made during a recent interview, have sparked widespread debate on social media after a clip of his remarks went viral.

It is important to note that these are allegations made by R.V.S. Mani and have not been independently verified. Neither Shoaib Akhtar nor Mohammad Asif have publicly responded to the claims as of Tuesday (July 14), and no official investigative agency has released fresh evidence supporting the allegations.

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What Did R.V.S. Mani Claim?

Speaking in an interview, the former IRS officer alleged that certain Pakistan cricketers were allegedly used as couriers to bring narcotics into India during bilateral cricket tours. Mani specifically named former fast bowlers Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Asif while discussing the issue, claiming intelligence agencies had monitored such activities during that period.

Have Shoaib Akhtar or Mohammad Asif Responded?

As of Tuesday (July 14), neither Shoaib Akhtar nor Mohammad Asif has issued any public statement addressing the allegations. Similarly, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not released an official response regarding the claims made by the former Indian official.

Has Any Official Evidence Been Produced?

No fresh documentary evidence or official investigation has been made public alongside Mani’s remarks. The allegations are based solely on his statements during the interview, and there has been no official confirmation from Indian law enforcement agencies or the Government of India regarding the claims.

Social Media Reacts

The interview quickly went viral across social media platforms, with users expressing mixed reactions. While some demanded further investigation into the allegations, others urged caution, noting that the claims remain unverified and that those named have not been found guilty by any court or investigating agency in relation to these allegations.

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Mohammad Asif, Shoaib Akhtar Involved in Drug Trafficking? Former IRS Officer R.V.S. Mani Makes Explosive Claim | WATCH Video
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Mohammad Asif, Shoaib Akhtar Involved in Drug Trafficking? Former IRS Officer R.V.S. Mani Makes Explosive Claim | WATCH Video
Mohammad Asif, Shoaib Akhtar Involved in Drug Trafficking? Former IRS Officer R.V.S. Mani Makes Explosive Claim | WATCH Video
Mohammad Asif, Shoaib Akhtar Involved in Drug Trafficking? Former IRS Officer R.V.S. Mani Makes Explosive Claim | WATCH Video
Mohammad Asif, Shoaib Akhtar Involved in Drug Trafficking? Former IRS Officer R.V.S. Mani Makes Explosive Claim | WATCH Video

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