Former Indian cricket team skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has slammed the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and demanded that fresh elections should be conducted. The former Indian cricketer while mentioning that everything was being done in an illegal manner by the ruling group, Azharuddin said, “I reiterate that from day one everything was done in an illegal manner by the ruling group. They have been consistently violating all the guidelines of the Justice Lodha panel recommendations.”

The former Indian skipper while speaking to media said, “The letters from the BCCI top brass stating that there is no bar on me from holding any posts either in the ICC\BCCI or any State Association and also the identity cards issued by the then HCA Secretary T Seshnarayan to attend the last SGM (on January 7, 2017), are proof that the HCA president is lying repeatedly in my case. I am contemplating to initiate legal action against the then ad hoc panel chairman of HCA PC Jain and others who were involved in denying my fundamental right to contest the HCA elections (for presidentship) in January 2017 by suppressing this communication. It was criminal on their part to treat me like that.”

“I also make it clear that I have no animosity against any individual including the HCA president. I have never been of that kind in my life. But, at the same time, I make it clear giving a new direction to the sport in the State and in Hyderabad are my topmost objectives now,” Azharuddin added.

Further speaking on the irregularities row, the former Indian captain said that things have been conveyed to the top brass of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about the happenings in the HCA and waiting for a positive response. “We will wait for a couple of weeks and then plan to meet them personally along with senior cricketers like N Shivlal Yadav, Raju and others,” Mohammad Azharuddin concluded.