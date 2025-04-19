Mohammad Kaif Blasts Virat Kohli’s Rash Shot Selection: ‘He Thought It Was a Six-Over Game’

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif didn’t hold back in his assessment of Virat Kohli’s early dismissal during a shortened 14-over game. According to Kaif, Kohli's shot selection was out of character and poorly timed given the match conditions.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif didn’t hold back in his assessment of Virat Kohli’s early dismissal during a shortened 14-over game. According to Kaif, Kohli’s shot selection was out of character and poorly timed given the match conditions.

He felt Kohli approached the innings as if it were a six-over shootout rather than a tactical 14-over game, which called for a more composed start.

Kaif Points to Unnecessary Risk

Kohli was dismissed for just one run off three deliveries, falling in the third over to Arshdeep Singh. His decision to go for a big shot so early in the innings drew criticism from Kaif, who believed the veteran batter could have played it smarter.

“84 deliveries in an innings means that there is time. The shot that Virat Kohli hit, stepping forward, trying to strike a six, he usually does not do all of this. If it were a 20-over game, Kohli would have looked to punch that ball, I can tell you that with guarantee,” Kaif said while speaking on Star Sports.

Kaif emphasized that Kohli typically plays with more calculation, and the choice to attack so early went against his usual style. The conditions also didn’t favor such aggression.

“That was a ball meant to be punched through the point. But because it was a 14-over game, there was the temptation to play a much more attacking brand of cricket. The pitch was damp, the ball was stopping a bit,” Kaif said.

Not Just Kohli – A Pattern of Collapse

It wasn’t just Kohli who fell into the trap of early aggression. Multiple batters from the Bengaluru camp lost their wickets trying to force boundaries.

Kaif added, “Not only Kohli, but the other batters as well. So, he should have spent some time in the middle, 14 overs is a lot, he must have thought it was a six-over game.”

At one stage, the team was struggling at 46 for 8, having suffered a flurry of quick dismissals.

Tim David Offers a Late Rescue

While the top order collapsed, Tim David showed some resilience. His steady presence ensured the team at least reached a semi-respectable 95/9 by the end of 14 overs.

Still, Kaif’s words reflect a broader frustration with how experienced players, including Kohli, misread the demands of the situation.