Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Mohammad Kaif Blasts Virat Kohli’s Rash Shot Selection: ‘He Thought It Was a Six-Over Game’

Mohammad Kaif Blasts Virat Kohli’s Rash Shot Selection: ‘He Thought It Was a Six-Over Game’

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif didn’t hold back in his assessment of Virat Kohli’s early dismissal during a shortened 14-over game. According to Kaif, Kohli's shot selection was out of character and poorly timed given the match conditions.

Mohammad Kaif Blasts Virat Kohli’s Rash Shot Selection: ‘He Thought It Was a Six-Over Game’

Mohammad Kaif Blasts Virat Kohli's Rash Shot Selection: 'He Thought It Was a Six-Over Game'


Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif didn’t hold back in his assessment of Virat Kohli’s early dismissal during a shortened 14-over game. According to Kaif, Kohli’s shot selection was out of character and poorly timed given the match conditions.

He felt Kohli approached the innings as if it were a six-over shootout rather than a tactical 14-over game, which called for a more composed start.

Kaif Points to Unnecessary Risk

Kohli was dismissed for just one run off three deliveries, falling in the third over to Arshdeep Singh. His decision to go for a big shot so early in the innings drew criticism from Kaif, who believed the veteran batter could have played it smarter.

“84 deliveries in an innings means that there is time. The shot that Virat Kohli hit, stepping forward, trying to strike a six, he usually does not do all of this. If it were a 20-over game, Kohli would have looked to punch that ball, I can tell you that with guarantee,” Kaif said while speaking on Star Sports.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kaif emphasized that Kohli typically plays with more calculation, and the choice to attack so early went against his usual style. The conditions also didn’t favor such aggression.

“That was a ball meant to be punched through the point. But because it was a 14-over game, there was the temptation to play a much more attacking brand of cricket. The pitch was damp, the ball was stopping a bit,” Kaif said.

Not Just Kohli – A Pattern of Collapse

It wasn’t just Kohli who fell into the trap of early aggression. Multiple batters from the Bengaluru camp lost their wickets trying to force boundaries.

Kaif added, “Not only Kohli, but the other batters as well. So, he should have spent some time in the middle, 14 overs is a lot, he must have thought it was a six-over game.”

At one stage, the team was struggling at 46 for 8, having suffered a flurry of quick dismissals.

Tim David Offers a Late Rescue

While the top order collapsed, Tim David showed some resilience. His steady presence ensured the team at least reached a semi-respectable 95/9 by the end of 14 overs.

Still, Kaif’s words reflect a broader frustration with how experienced players, including Kohli, misread the demands of the situation.

 

Filed under

ipl Mohammad Kaif Royal Challengers Bengaluru Virat Kohli

newsx

Mohammad Kaif Blasts Virat Kohli’s Rash Shot Selection: ‘He Thought It Was a Six-Over Game’
The U.S. Supreme Court is

US Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act
newsx

‘Wanted Big Performer, Not Big Name’: Preity Zinta Reacts After Fake Rishabh Pant Quote Sparks...
newsx

IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood Slams RCB’s Slow Learning Curve After PBKS Defeat
newsx

Iran-US Nuclear Talks in Rome: All You Need To Know About Second Round Of Discussion...
newsx

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act

US Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act

‘Wanted Big Performer, Not Big Name’: Preity Zinta Reacts After Fake Rishabh Pant Quote Sparks Debate

‘Wanted Big Performer, Not Big Name’: Preity Zinta Reacts After Fake Rishabh Pant Quote Sparks...

IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood Slams RCB’s Slow Learning Curve After PBKS Defeat

IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood Slams RCB’s Slow Learning Curve After PBKS Defeat

Iran-US Nuclear Talks in Rome: All You Need To Know About Second Round Of Discussion To Reach Key Deal

Iran-US Nuclear Talks in Rome: All You Need To Know About Second Round Of Discussion...

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Entertainment

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film Sets

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film

Censorship or Suppression? The Ongoing Battle Between Indian Filmmakers and the Censor Board

Censorship or Suppression? The Ongoing Battle Between Indian Filmmakers and the Censor Board

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave