Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif has said that the centre government can take the final call in ICC World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan, adding that he will abide by the decision of the government. The position of team India has also been repeated by former Team India cricketer

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif on Monday has said that the government can take the call on whether the team will play against Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup or not. He said that he will wait for the government to decide on playing with Pakistan. Kaif had earlier argued a strong case for the International Cricket Council rejecting Pakistan from the upcoming World Cup following the Pulwama terror attack, claimed by the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri had written a letter to the ICC to apprise them about the ghastly Pulwama attack and also demand security of its players for the high-voltage encounter between India and Pakistan scheduled to be played on June 16 at Manchester. The BCCI also urged the ICC to sever ties with countries which harbour terror.

Meanwhile, ICC turned down BCCI’s request to sever ties with countries which harbour terror.

Several big names including Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar have opined that the India must play against Pakistan in the World Cup.

Indian captain Virat Kohli had also vowed to respect the decision take up by the BCCI and the government on the subject of playing Pakistan at the ICC World Cup 2019.

Last week, India carried out air strikes against the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot. In the operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for suicide attacks were eliminated.

However, Pakistan also claimed that it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested a pilot. Later, Pakistan released the pilot as a goodwill gesture.

