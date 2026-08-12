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Home > Sports News > Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI Over CoE Medical Crisis as Jasprit Bumrah And Sai Sudharsan Remain Injured Before India vs Sri Lanka Test

Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI Over CoE Medical Crisis as Jasprit Bumrah And Sai Sudharsan Remain Injured Before India vs Sri Lanka Test

Mohammad Kaif has questioned BCCI’s failure to appoint a world-class medical professional at the Centre of Excellence, citing rising injuries to Sai Sudharsan, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar, raising concerns over India cricket team fitness management.

Mohammad Kaif and Jasprit Bumrah in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Mohammad Kaif and Jasprit Bumrah in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 08:43 IST

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif expressed his concern that BCCI’s failure to hire a world-class medical professional for the Centre of Excellence has got to be fixed, as the team doctor is an integral part of players’ fitness. The chances of players sustaining injuries and being left out of matches due to that increase in the absence of professional medical personnel.

The highest point yet in the situation is the case of Sai Sudharsan being kept out of India’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka due to a toe injury. Additionally, premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, along with Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar, are all currently sidelined, with all five unable to represent in the series on grounds of their injuries.

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VVS Laxman at CoE Under Scanner

BCCI has been highly displeased with the fact that injuries are coming one after another, resulting in the return of a number of players from the CoE in Bengaluru undergoing physical therapy. The issue has come to more prominence as BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia flew down to Bengaluru to meet CoE head VVS Laxman and talk about what can be done about all these problems.

Laxman at the press-meeting stated that the biggest challenge the BCCI has faced to date is getting the right staff for the CoE. He mentioned that the board has interviewed a number of short-listed candidates, yet some potential candidates turned down the offer at the last minute.

Mohammad Kaif: BCCI Needs to Find Medical Professional For CoE

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mohammad Kaif talked about the difficulties faced by the BCCI in finding a top medical professional for CoE. The former Indian cricketer pointed out that with the amount of money the BCCI has, they should not have problems in finding medical professionals. 

Kaif said, “There was a statement from VVS Laxman that they had approached several people. Those things were being worked out, but at the last minute, they turned it down. So, what I am trying to say is that whatever is happening needs to be fixed. I am not an expert on this. The experts appointed by the BCCI need to do their job. But I am telling you that it’s having a significant impact. Now, I am surprised because so many people are eager to work with BCCI. We have so much money that if we call someone, they will come running. They do, don’t they?”

Also Read: Rohit Sharma To Skip ODI World Cup 2027! Retirement Series On Cards; Social Media Post Makes Huge Claim

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Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI Over CoE Medical Crisis as Jasprit Bumrah And Sai Sudharsan Remain Injured Before India vs Sri Lanka Test
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Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI Over CoE Medical Crisis as Jasprit Bumrah And Sai Sudharsan Remain Injured Before India vs Sri Lanka Test

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Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI Over CoE Medical Crisis as Jasprit Bumrah And Sai Sudharsan Remain Injured Before India vs Sri Lanka Test
Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI Over CoE Medical Crisis as Jasprit Bumrah And Sai Sudharsan Remain Injured Before India vs Sri Lanka Test
Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI Over CoE Medical Crisis as Jasprit Bumrah And Sai Sudharsan Remain Injured Before India vs Sri Lanka Test
Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI Over CoE Medical Crisis as Jasprit Bumrah And Sai Sudharsan Remain Injured Before India vs Sri Lanka Test

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