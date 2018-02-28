Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif were brilliant in India's fantastic run chase at the historic NatWest 2002 final. Opening up about a sledging incident during the encounter, Kaif revealed on Twitter that he was called a 'bus driver' by former English captain Nasser Hussain. The Indian batsman's response to a Twitter user who asked him about the incident is winning the internet.

Indian cricket team’s NatWest series triumph in England in July 2002 is till date considered as one of the most spectacular wins in the history of country’s cricket. The series win marked the beginning of India’s dominance in the global circuit under a dynamic captain in Sourav Ganguly, who announced himself to the world by flooring a mighty English team on in their own backyard. Apart from a delighted and ferocious Sourav Ganguly raising his shirt after claiming the coveted title, fans also remembered the heroics of Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh who showcased their heroics with the willow to ensure the series falls into India’s bag.

Opening up on a sledging incident which happened in the final encounter of the NatWest series, Kaif reckoned how he was called a bus driver by then English captain Nasser Hussain. The former Indian cricketer who is an active social media follower and can be regularly seen interacting with fans on the micro-blogging site revealed how his and Yuvraj Singh’s 121 runs partnership had left the English captain baffled and he resorted to hurling a sledge on Kaif. A fan during Kaif’s interaction session on Twitter asked him” @MohammadKaif Hi kaif, what you and Yuvi were talking during Natwest Final? Was their any sledging from English players ?#AskKaif.”

Kaif then shared the details of the sledging incident and also his response to the Hussain, which is now winning the internet. Replying to the fan, Kaif wrote, “Yes, Nasser Hussain actually called me a Bus driver 🙂 was good to take them for a ride!” His revelation soon took social media by storm and people praised the 37-year-old for maintaining his dignity by not mentioning about the incident ever before.

@MohammadKaif Hi kaif, what you and Yuvi were talking during Natwest Final ? Was their any sledging from English players ?#AskKaif — Vaibhav Yelegaonkar (@catchvaibhav81) February 27, 2018

Yes, Nasser Hussain actually called me a Bus driver 🙂 was good to take them for a ride ! https://t.co/wUeeUnowdN — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 27, 2018

One of the most memorable chases in a final game for India, the NatWest final saw England post a staggering 326/8 on board in 50 overs with the help of centuries from Hussain (115) and Marcus Trescothick (109) who were brilliant on the day and kept the Indian bowlers at bay. Andrew Flintoff too played a 40 run cameo to take England to a mammoth total, which looked formidable in cricket those days.

Coming on to bat, Indian opening pair of Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly gave the team a great start and added 106 runs on board before England could draw first blood. Both Ganguly and Sehwag went all guns blazing on the English bowlers and plundered 60 (68) and 45 (49) respectively. However, after the opening pair’s departure, India suffered a middle order collapse as Dinesh Mongia, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid all were sent back cheaply.

15 years ago #OnThisDay , I lived a dream, a dream of a lifetime. We won the Natwest series Finals against England chasing 326 #87NotOut pic.twitter.com/KDXN5WwrLJ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 13, 2017

Then came Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif as the steadied the Indian ship and led the team to a historic victory. Kaif (87) and Yuvraj (69) posted 121 runs for the 6th wicket to save India from an embarrassing defeat at the hand of the hosts. Kaif remained unbeaten on 87 and was later adjudged as the man of the match for his sensible yet pacey innings.

