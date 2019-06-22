Mohammad Shami second Indian after Chetan Sharma to take hat-trick in ICC Cricket World Cup: Mohammad Shami has created the history, becoming second Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in the ICC Cricket World Cup after Chetan Sharma who had achieved the feat way back in 1987 against New Zealand.

Mohammad Shami second Indian after Chetan Sharma to take hat-trick in ICC Cricket World Cup: Mohammad Shami has become the second Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in the ICC Cricket World Cup. The right-handed pacer achieved the feat in a sensational match against tournament minnows Afghanistan at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Before him, former cricketer Chetan had done it against New Zealand in 1987. Shami has become the 10th cricketer to take a hat-trick in the World Cup history.

Shami created the history in the last over of the match. On the third delivery of his 10th over, he departed dangerous looking Mohammad Nabi, it was followed by the dismissal of Aftab Alam. The seamer then clean bowled Mujeeb Ur Rahman in his fifth ball and completed his hat-trick. Afghanistan were bowled out and lost the match by 11 runs.

Earlier, after winning the toss, skipper Virat Kohli decided to bat first. India got an early blow when Rohit Sharma gave his wicket scoring just one run. All thanks to Kohli who played a brilliant knock and helped his team to set a defendable total. Kohli scored his third fifty in a row in the World Cup. With his 67 off 63 balls, he remained the highest scorer in the match. Kedar Jadhav also played his role scoring 52 runs.

While chasing down the target Afghanistan players struggled to make quick runs. Even the strike rate went down and settled under four. The top order miserably failed to keep rotating the strike. Nabi came at the sixth number and started hitting the ball. He was the lone batsman to score a sixer for Afganistan. Nabi made 52 off 55 balls.

