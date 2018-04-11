Coming as a blow to Mohammed Shami, Indian pacer, wife Hasin Jahan has lodged a case against the Indian bowler at the Alipore court on Tuesday, April 10 demanding a maintenance fee of Rs 10 lakh a month for herself and her daughter. She has filed a domestic violence case against her husband. The complaint by Shami’s wife has been filed at Alipore Court in Kolkata

Mohammad Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan has lodged a case against the Indian bowler at the Alipore court on Tuesday, April 10. She demanded a maintenance fee of Rs 10 lakh a month for herself and her daughter. She said, “I am at a loss. I had been to Delhi to meet him and was there for 7 days, but I can never forget the way he behaved with me. He also met my daughter only once. Hence, I demand the maintenance as he is not taking any of our responsibilities.” The case filed under the Domestic Violence Act 2005 by Jahan at the Alipore court, Kolkata, the 3rd judicial magistrate of the court has asked the Indian pacer and others against whom the complaint is filed, to be present in the court in next 15 days and represent their part of the story.

Hasin Jahan’s lawyer, Zakir Hussain has claimed that this is a different case from the one we had filed before the police. Shami did not any amount of money since the issue has been raised. In the past, he had given her Rs 1 lakh cheque which later was bounced. “It is his duty to take care of the family and pay for the wife and child’s expenses. Hence we demanded the money-Rs 7 lakh per month for Jahan and Rs 3 lakh per month for the child,” he also added.

Jahan reached the court on Tuesday morning and had filed the complaint against Shami and his family members, which include his mother Anjuman Ara Begum, his sister Sabina Anjum, his brother Md Hasib Ahamed and Hasib’s wife Shama Parveen. Responding to the charges by his estranged wife, Shami said that he would prefer to die than to be involved in the match-fixing act, he further said ” “I always stood beside her and I don’t know why she is behaving like this now. I still believe that the issue could be resolved through talks.”

