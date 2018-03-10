The rift between cricketer Mohammad Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan has taken an uglier turn as she has now claimed that Shami forced her to have physical relations with his brother. Earlier on Friday, an FIR was lodged against the Indian pacer and his family at Jadavpur police station in Kolkata under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including the non-bailable ones of the attempt to murder, rape, assault and criminal intimidation.

The dispute between Mohammad Shami and his wife is getting uglier by the day with Jahan coming up with more and more sensational claims against her husband every single day. Now, the cricketer’s wife has accused him of forcing her to make physical relations with his brother. “Shami told me this outside the room and Hasib (Shami’s brother) was inside the room. Shami pushed me inside and locked the room. Hasib tried to misbehave with me. I screamed and then Shami opened the door,” Jahan was quoted as saying.

Earlier on Friday, an FIR was lodged against the Indian pacer and his family at Jadavpur police station in Kolkata under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including the non-bailable ones of the attempt to murder, rape, assault and criminal intimidation. Following the registration of the FIR, police officials have said that would be sending a notice to the cricketer soon asking him to present himself before investigators. “Kolkata police’s detective department has already started an investigation. We will look into all the allegations and carry out a thorough probe,” Joint Commissioner (crime) Praveen Tripathi had said on Friday.

Hasin Jahan had accused her husband of cheating on her and indulging in domestic violence in a Facebook post. She had posted several screenshots of women to verify her claims. The rift between the couple has also put a question mark over cricketer’s career as BCCI has withheld his central contact till the result of the official inquiry is out. Meanwhile, Shami has said that his wife has lost her mental balance and is trying to sabotage his career.

