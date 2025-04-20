Home
Sunday, April 20, 2025
  • Sports»
  Mohammed Azharuddin Blasts Hyderabad Stadium Authorities Over Stand Removal: 'This is How You Treat Cricketers'

Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin is facing a blow to his legacy in Hyderabad. The North Stand at the city’s Uppal stadium, which once bore his name, has been stripped of the tribute following a formal complaint.

Former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin is facing a blow to his legacy in Hyderabad. The North Stand at the city’s Uppal stadium, which once bore his name, has been stripped of the tribute following a formal complaint.

The decision comes after Hyderabad-based Lords Cricket Club raised objections over an alleged ‘conflict of interest’.

From VVS Laxman Pavilion to Azharuddin Stand—and Now, Nothing

The North Stand had been renamed in Azharuddin’s honor in 2019, replacing the former VVS Laxman Pavilion.

At the time, Azharuddin was serving as the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), a fact that has now come under scrutiny.

In their complaint, the Lords Cricket Club claimed that Azharuddin’s involvement in the decision violated the HCA’s Memorandum of Association and its rules.

According to the petition, Rule 38 prohibits Apex Council members from making decisions that benefit themselves. Based on that argument, the ombudsman of HCA accepted the request to remove Azharuddin’s name.

Azharuddin Outraged, Vows Legal Action

The decision has drawn a sharp reaction from Azharuddin, who sees it as disrespect toward his contribution to Indian cricket.

“There’s no conflict of interest in this. I don’t want to comment, I don’t want to stoop to this level. The cricketing world will laugh at the association. 17 years of cricket, almost 10 years as captain of the side, and with distinction. This is how you treat cricketers in Hyderabad. It’s a very sad state of affairs. We will go to the court, 100%. The law will take its course,” he told The Hindu.

Azharuddin, who captained India through a significant part of the 1990s, has made it clear that he intends to challenge the move in court.

Cricket Club Celebrates the Stand’s Name Removal

On the other hand, the Lords Cricket Club has welcomed the decision, stating that it aligns with ethical governance.

“This decision reinforces our commitment to transparency and integrity. We thank the authorities for their fair and just evaluation,” said Somna Misra, the club’s treasurer.

The controversy has sparked debate among cricket fans in Hyderabad, some of whom see the action as necessary for transparency, while others view it as a personal attack on a cricketing legend.

ALSO READ: Ishant Sharma And Ashutosh Sharma Get Into Heated Exchange During GT-DC IPL Match, Video Goes Viral

 

