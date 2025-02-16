Home
Mohammed Kaif Reacts To RCB’s Decision To Appoint Rajat Patidar As Captain

Mohammed Kaif Reacts To RCB’s Decision To Appoint Rajat Patidar As Captain


In a surprising move ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have named Rajat Patidar as their new captain, a decision that has left former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif astonished. Given Virat Kohli’s long-standing association with the franchise, Kaif had expected the former RCB skipper to reclaim the leadership role following the departure of Faf du Plessis.

Kaif, who played in the IPL from 2008 to 2012 for franchises such as Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), and RCB, shared his views in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter). He expressed his belief that Kohli’s influence within the franchise remains substantial, even if he is not the official captain.

“I thought that Virat Kohli would be the guy since they decided not to keep Faf du Plessis. I thought Virat Kohli might have had some conversations. See, the thing is, the team is being run by Virat Kohli. Even if he is not the captain, it’s on him as the team has to go for the players that he wants or plans to back. If Patidar is the captain, then for sure Kohli will have had a hand in that as well,” Kaif remarked.

The decision to appoint Patidar comes despite RCB’s 18-year-long title drought in the IPL. However, Kohli has remained a central figure for the franchise, significantly contributing to its brand value and influence. Kaif acknowledged Kohli’s unwavering commitment to the team despite their inability to secure an IPL trophy.

Kaif further suggested that RCB’s move to appoint a younger captain could be a strategic decision, allowing Kohli, who is now 37 years old, to focus on his individual performances rather than the added responsibilities of leadership.

“I was a bit surprised when he did not take up the captaincy. By bringing in a young captain, it could mean that he wants a long-term leader for the team while he focuses on his contributions with the bat and on the field,” Kaif added.

With Patidar taking on the leadership mantle, RCB will be hoping that this fresh change in captaincy can finally end their prolonged search for their maiden IPL title. The franchise and its fans will eagerly await the upcoming season to see how this leadership transition impacts the team’s performance on the field.

rajat patidar RCB

