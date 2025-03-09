Mohammed Kaif Sends Heartfelt Message To Rohit Sharma Amid Retirement Rumors, ‘Whatever Happens Today…’

Home
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif has praised Rohit Sharma's impressive tenure as Indian captain, spanning four years.

Mohammed Kaif Sends Heartfelt Message to Rohit Sharma Amid Retirement Rumors.


Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif has praised Rohit Sharma’s impressive tenure as Indian captain, spanning four years. Kaif reassured that regardless of the outcome of the Champions Trophy final, Rohit’s legacy as a successful captain will remain intact and unaffected.

Rohit Sharma’s brilliant record as a captain

Under Rohit’s leadership, India has reached an impressive fourth ICC event final in just two years, including a thrilling title win in the 2024 T20 World Cup against South Africa. As India plays New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final, Mohammed Kaif took to Twitter to praise Rohit’s exceptional captaincy, solidifying his legacy as one of India’s top skippers.

Mohammad Kaif sharing Rohit Sharma’s achievement of leading the Indian team in four finals posted on X: “It’s been just 4 years since Rohit Sharma got the captaincy but look his achievements.”

Rohit Sharma has impressively led India to finals across four different ICC events. These include the 2023 World Test Championship, 2023 ODI World Cup, 2024 T20 World Cup, and now the 2025 Champions Trophy. Although Rohit suffered back-to-back final losses to Australia in 2023, he bounced back with a title win in the 2024 T20 World Cup and is now eyeing another championship victory in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai.

In a strange coincidence, Rohit Sharma lost his 12th consecutive toss on Sunday, matching a peculiar record previously held by West Indies legend Brian Lara. Not impacted by this bizarre record, Rohit Sharma shows confidence in bowling first as well.

“We have been here enough, I don’t mind batting second. We have to bowl first, and it is important to focus on how we restrict them. It gives you a lot of confidence. At the end of the day, it matters how we want to play,” Indian skipper Rohit said at the toss.

Playing XI:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Smith.

Also Read: Watch: Matt Henry’s Heartbreaking Reaction After Being Ruled Out of Champions Trophy 2025 Final

 

 

Filed under

Champions Trophy final India Mohammad Kaif New Zealand rohit sharma

