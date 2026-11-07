Mohammed Shami Announces Retirement From Test Cricket, Draws Curtains On 13-Year India Career With Emotional Message

Mohammed Shami Retirement: Indian pace spearhead Mohammed Shami has officially called time on his Test career, bringing an end to a remarkable journey in which he established himself as one of the country’s finest fast bowlers. The 36-year-old announced his decision through an emotional social media post, signing off from the longest format with 229 wickets in 64 appearances for India.

Indian cricket has bid farewell to one of its most dependable red-ball fast bowlers, with Mohammed Shami announcing his retirement from Test cricket on Friday, November 6. After representing the country in the longest format for more than a decade, the veteran pacer has decided to close an important chapter of his international career.

Shami shared the news through an Instagram post featuring a video, reflecting on his journey in the traditional format and expressing gratitude to everyone who supported him throughout his career. His announcement brings an end to a 13-year Test journey that saw him become a crucial component of India’s pace-bowling attack across conditions.

“Safed jersey se vida le raha hoon, lekin usse judi yaadon se kabhi nahi… (I am saying goodbye to the white jersey, but never to the memories associated with it),” Shami wrote.

“Test cricket mere liye sirf ek format nahi, meri zindagi ka ek behad khaas hissa raha hai. Aaj bhaari dil aur anginat khoobsurat yaadon ke saath main Test cricket se retirement lene ka faisla kar raha hoon. (Test cricket was not just a format for me; it was a very special part of my life. Today, with a heavy heart and countless beautiful memories, I have decided to retire from Test cricket),” he added.

Safed jersey se vida le raha hoon, lekin usse judi yaadon se kabhi nahi… 🇮🇳❤️ Jab pehli baar Bharat ki Test jersey pehni thi, tab sirf ek sapna tha — apne desh ke liye kuch kar dikhane ka.. Uske baad har wicket, har sangharsh, har chot aur har comeback ne mujhe kuch na kuch sikhaya. Test cricket mere liye sirf ek format nahi, meri zindagi ka ek behad khaas hissa raha hai. Aaj bhaari dil aur anginat khoobsurat yaadon ke saath main Test cricket se retirement lene ka faisla kar raha hoon. Is safar mein mera saath dene wale har teammate, coach, family aur un karodon Bharatiyon ka dil se shukriya, jinhone achhe aur mushkil dono waqt mein mujh par bharosa banaye rakha.. BCCI aur Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) ka bhi dil se shukriya, jinhone mere talent par bharosa kiya, mujhe aage badhne ke mauke diye aur mere cricket ke safar mein ek aham bhoomika nibhayi. Aapka saath aur vishwas mere liye hamesha khaas rahega. Maidan par meri aakhri Test ball bhale hi fenki ja chuki ho, lekin Bharat ke liye khelne ka garv hamesha mere dil mein zinda rahega. Shukriya, Test Cricket. ❤️ Aapka Shami 🇮🇳 #Mdshami11 #Mdshami #TestCricket #Retirement — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) November 6, 2026







Mohammed Shami’s Remarkable Test Career In Numbers

Shami made his international Test debut against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 6, 2013. The fast bowler could hardly have asked for a better introduction to the format, finishing his debut match with nine wickets as India registered a convincing innings-and-51-run victory.

Over the next 13 years, Shami went on to become an integral part of India’s bowling unit. He played 64 Tests, claiming 229 wickets at an impressive average of 27.71. His tally included six five-wicket hauls, highlighting his ability to deliver match-changing performances with the red ball.

One of the defining chapters of his career came during India’s historic 2018-19 tour of Australia. Shami played an important role in the pace attack as India secured their first-ever Test series victory on Australian soil, marking a landmark achievement in the country’s cricketing history.

His ability to extract movement, generate considerable pace and maintain accuracy made him a challenging proposition for opposition batters. Whether operating with the new ball or exploiting reverse swing with an older one, Shami consistently provided India with breakthroughs at crucial moments.

The Oval Remains Shami’s Final Test Appearance For India

Shami’s final appearance in Test cricket came during the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in England. India eventually lost the contest, with the Australian team claiming the inaugural WTC title.

Although he remained an important part of India’s plans across formats, injuries and fitness-related setbacks affected his availability in subsequent years. His retirement announcement now officially closes his chapter in international red-ball cricket.

In his farewell message, Shami also acknowledged the contribution of his teammates, coaching staff, family members and supporters who stood alongside him throughout his journey. He specifically thanked the BCCI and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for recognising his potential and giving him opportunities to represent the country.

“Maidan par meri aakhri Test ball bhale hi fenki ja chuki ho, lekin Bharat ke liye khelne ka garv hamesha mere dil mein zinda rahega. (My last Test ball may have already been bowled, but the pride of playing for India will always remain alive in my heart),” he wrote.

He concluded his emotional farewell with three simple words: “Shukriya, Test Cricket. (Thank you, Test cricket).”

Mohammed Shami Set To Continue Playing White-Ball Cricket

While Shami has decided to step away from Test cricket, his retirement does not necessarily signal the end of his professional cricketing journey. The experienced pacer is expected to remain active in the shorter formats of the game.

He has also been named in Bengal’s squad for the upcoming 2026-27 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is scheduled to begin on November 14.

For Indian cricket, Shami’s departure from Test cricket marks the conclusion of an important era. His 229 wickets, memorable spells and contributions to India’s overseas successes will remain significant parts of his legacy in the longest format.