LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Mohammed Shami Announces Retirement From Test Cricket, Draws Curtains On 13-Year India Career With Emotional Message

Mohammed Shami Announces Retirement From Test Cricket, Draws Curtains On 13-Year India Career With Emotional Message

Mohammed Shami Retirement: Indian fast-bowling star Mohammed Shami has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing the curtain down on a memorable 13-year journey in the longest format. The 36-year-old signed off with 229 wickets in 64 Tests, sharing an emotional farewell message.

Mohammed Shami Announces Retirement From Test Cricket, Draws Curtains On 13-Year India Career With Emotional Message

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 08:33 IST

Mohammed Shami Retirement: Indian pace spearhead Mohammed Shami has officially called time on his Test career, bringing an end to a remarkable journey in which he established himself as one of the country’s finest fast bowlers. The 36-year-old announced his decision through an emotional social media post, signing off from the longest format with 229 wickets in 64 appearances for India.

Indian cricket has bid farewell to one of its most dependable red-ball fast bowlers, with Mohammed Shami announcing his retirement from Test cricket on Friday, November 6. After representing the country in the longest format for more than a decade, the veteran pacer has decided to close an important chapter of his international career.

You Might Be Interested In

Shami shared the news through an Instagram post featuring a video, reflecting on his journey in the traditional format and expressing gratitude to everyone who supported him throughout his career. His announcement brings an end to a 13-year Test journey that saw him become a crucial component of India’s pace-bowling attack across conditions.

“Safed jersey se vida le raha hoon, lekin usse judi yaadon se kabhi nahi… (I am saying goodbye to the white jersey, but never to the memories associated with it),” Shami wrote.

“Test cricket mere liye sirf ek format nahi, meri zindagi ka ek behad khaas hissa raha hai. Aaj bhaari dil aur anginat khoobsurat yaadon ke saath main Test cricket se retirement lene ka faisla kar raha hoon. (Test cricket was not just a format for me; it was a very special part of my life. Today, with a heavy heart and countless beautiful memories, I have decided to retire from Test cricket),” he added.



Mohammed Shami’s Remarkable Test Career In Numbers

Shami made his international Test debut against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 6, 2013. The fast bowler could hardly have asked for a better introduction to the format, finishing his debut match with nine wickets as India registered a convincing innings-and-51-run victory.

Over the next 13 years, Shami went on to become an integral part of India’s bowling unit. He played 64 Tests, claiming 229 wickets at an impressive average of 27.71. His tally included six five-wicket hauls, highlighting his ability to deliver match-changing performances with the red ball.

One of the defining chapters of his career came during India’s historic 2018-19 tour of Australia. Shami played an important role in the pace attack as India secured their first-ever Test series victory on Australian soil, marking a landmark achievement in the country’s cricketing history.

His ability to extract movement, generate considerable pace and maintain accuracy made him a challenging proposition for opposition batters. Whether operating with the new ball or exploiting reverse swing with an older one, Shami consistently provided India with breakthroughs at crucial moments.

The Oval Remains Shami’s Final Test Appearance For India

Shami’s final appearance in Test cricket came during the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in England. India eventually lost the contest, with the Australian team claiming the inaugural WTC title.

Although he remained an important part of India’s plans across formats, injuries and fitness-related setbacks affected his availability in subsequent years. His retirement announcement now officially closes his chapter in international red-ball cricket.

In his farewell message, Shami also acknowledged the contribution of his teammates, coaching staff, family members and supporters who stood alongside him throughout his journey. He specifically thanked the BCCI and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for recognising his potential and giving him opportunities to represent the country.

“Maidan par meri aakhri Test ball bhale hi fenki ja chuki ho, lekin Bharat ke liye khelne ka garv hamesha mere dil mein zinda rahega. (My last Test ball may have already been bowled, but the pride of playing for India will always remain alive in my heart),” he wrote.

He concluded his emotional farewell with three simple words: “Shukriya, Test Cricket. (Thank you, Test cricket).”

Mohammed Shami Set To Continue Playing White-Ball Cricket

While Shami has decided to step away from Test cricket, his retirement does not necessarily signal the end of his professional cricketing journey. The experienced pacer is expected to remain active in the shorter formats of the game.

He has also been named in Bengal’s squad for the upcoming 2026-27 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is scheduled to begin on November 14.

For Indian cricket, Shami’s departure from Test cricket marks the conclusion of an important era. His 229 wickets, memorable spells and contributions to India’s overseas successes will remain significant parts of his legacy in the longest format.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mohammed Shami Announces Retirement From Test Cricket, Draws Curtains On 13-Year India Career With Emotional Message
Tags: home-hero-pos-2Mohammed Shami Retirement

RELATED News

WATCH VIDEO: PM Modi Holds Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 World Cup Gold Medal During Special Diwali Meet

India vs Bangladesh Series: January 2027 Window Under Consideration As BCCI, BCB Explore Fresh Tour Plans

James Anderson Set For Shock Surrey Move After Lancashire Snub, England Legend In Talks For 2027 Deal

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Preview: Check IND vs NZ Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch LIVE

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Bihar Captain For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, 15-Year-Old Set For Big Leadership Test

LATEST NEWS

Mohammed Shami Announces Retirement From Test Cricket, Draws Curtains On 13-Year India Career With Emotional Message

Watch Video: Man Allegedly Caught In An Obscene Act Involving Bull, Apprehended By Cow Vigilantes, Woman Seen Beating Him In Faridabad

Caught On Camera: Group Of Stray Dogs Casually Roam Inside Himachal Pradesh University Library, Students Continue Studying- How Did They Get Past The Gates?

Parul University Makes Significant Strides in QS Asia 2027, Ranked 239 in Southern Asia

Watch Video: Flames Erupt At Delhi Car Showroom, People Rush Across Rooftops As Fire Spreads And Cars Burn

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 OUT: Physics Exam on February 16, Maths on March 9, Check When Your Subject Paper Is Scheduled, Full Schedule Here

Son Returns Home With Ailing Father, Finds Mother Missing With Brother-in-Law, Then Discovers Grandparents’ Precious Ancestral Jewellery Has Vanished

Who Was Nisha Bhagat? Before Her Death, Jharkhand Tribal Leader Went Live on Facebook, Named People and Questioned Police Inaction

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Bihar Captain For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, 15-Year-Old Set For Big Leadership Test

Who Is Babloo Srivastava? Underworld Don Linked to Dawood Ibrahim Gets Acquitted in 20-Year-Old Kidnapping Case, But Why Is He Still Behind Bars?

Mohammed Shami Announces Retirement From Test Cricket, Draws Curtains On 13-Year India Career With Emotional Message

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mohammed Shami Announces Retirement From Test Cricket, Draws Curtains On 13-Year India Career With Emotional Message

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mohammed Shami Announces Retirement From Test Cricket, Draws Curtains On 13-Year India Career With Emotional Message
Mohammed Shami Announces Retirement From Test Cricket, Draws Curtains On 13-Year India Career With Emotional Message
Mohammed Shami Announces Retirement From Test Cricket, Draws Curtains On 13-Year India Career With Emotional Message
Mohammed Shami Announces Retirement From Test Cricket, Draws Curtains On 13-Year India Career With Emotional Message
Mohammed Shami Announces Retirement From Test Cricket, Draws Curtains On 13-Year India Career With Emotional Message

QUICK LINKS