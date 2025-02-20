Mohammed Shami Becomes Fastest To 200 ODI Wickets, Social Media Goes Wild

Shami’s performance in ICC tournaments has once again proved his ability to deliver on the big stage.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami created history in the Champions Trophy 2025 by becoming the fastest bowler to take 200 wickets in men’s One Day Internationals (ODIs) in terms of deliveries bowled. Shami achieved the milestone during India’s Group A match against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, February 20. He surpassed Australia’s Mitchell Starc, who had previously held the record.

Shami reached the landmark in just 5126 deliveries across 104 matches, breaking Starc’s record of 5240 deliveries in 102 matches. The veteran fast bowler also eclipsed Ajit Agarkar’s record to become the fastest Indian to 200 ODI wickets. Agarkar had reached the milestone in 133 matches back in 2004.

The milestone wicket came in a crucial moment for India when Shami dismissed Jaker Ali, breaking a threatening 154-run partnership between Ali and Towhid Hridoy. Earlier in the match, Shami had given India a dream start, removing Soumya Sarkar and Mehidy Hasan Miraz to leave Bangladesh struggling at 35 for 5 in the ninth over.

Fastest To 200 ODI Wickets (By Deliveries Bowled)

Mohammed Shami – 5126 balls – 104 matches Mitchell Starc – 5240 balls – 102 matches Saqlain Mushtaq – 5451 balls – 104 matches Brett Lee – 5640 balls – 112 matches Trent Boult – 5783 balls – 107 matches

Shami’s performance in ICC tournaments has once again proved his ability to deliver on the big stage. With the absence of Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI, he led India’s pace attack with authority and rhythm, ensuring a dominant performance against Bangladesh.

Fans Celebrate Shami’s Historic Achievement

Following Shami’s record-breaking feat, cricket fans flooded social media with reactions, hailing his consistency and match-winning performances. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Mohammed Shami is a different beast in ICC tournaments. We’re blessed!” Another user called him a “game-changer” and applauded his ability to step up in crucial matches.

Mohammed Shami is a different beast in ICC tournaments. We’re blessed. pic.twitter.com/fIgp2D1Fs4 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 20, 2025

The achievement further cements Shami’s legacy as one of India’s greatest pacers in ODI cricket. With the Champions Trophy 2025 underway, India will hope that Shami continues his stellar form and plays a key role in their title aspirations.

