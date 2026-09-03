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Home > Sports News > Mohammed Shami Birthday Special: 55 World Cup Wickets, 4 Five-Fors — Is He India’s Greatest ODI World Cup Bowler?

Mohammed Shami Birthday Special: 55 World Cup Wickets, 4 Five-Fors — Is He India’s Greatest ODI World Cup Bowler?

Mohammed Shami turns 36 with a staggering ODI World Cup record that few Indian bowlers can match: 55 wickets in just 18 matches, including four five-wicket hauls. With the India pacer having repeatedly delivered on cricket’s biggest stage, does his record make him India’s greatest-ever ODI World Cup bowler?

Mohammed Shami celebrated his 36th birthday on 3rd September. Image Credit: ANI
Mohammed Shami celebrated his 36th birthday on 3rd September. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 14:56 IST

Mohammed Shami, on September 3, 2026, turned 36. Although Shami still dreams of returning to play for India, he holds an impressive international resume. His achievements are on the highest stage of One-Day International (ODI) cricket – the ICC Cricket World Cup, where Shami has consistently displayed his cricketing skills at a level beyond expectations. Now, on the occasion of his birthday, the question remains: who is the greatest ODI World Cup performer for India – Mohammed Shami?

Mohammed Shami at ODI World Cup

Mohammed Shami holds an impressive bowling record at the ODI World Cups. The right-arm pacer has taken 55 wickets in only 18 games in the tournament. His strike rate of 15.8 shows how potent he is with the ball in the World Cup. The right-arm pacer has often shown that he can stand tall under pressure.

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He has taken four five-wicket hauls and four four-wicket hauls in the history of the tournament. However, unfortunately for the right-arm pacer he has not managed to lift the trophy. 

In what was possibly his last World Cup, Shami picked up 24 wickets in seven games taking a wicket every 12.2 balls. He averaged 10.70 during the tournament in India, despite not taking the new ball. 

Is Mohammed Shami India’s Greatest ODI World Cup Player?

India has contributed to some of the memorable World Cup moments. Not only is Tendulkar a legend of this sport but also the World Cup batting champion for runs scored. Kapil Dev, through his heroics with a bat and a ball, guided India to their first World Cup victory in 1983. Also, Kohli’s record-breaking 2023 campaign and Yuvraj Singh’s Player of the Tournament-winning feat in 2011 will be in the history books.

Shami still made a remarkable difference. No Indian pacer so far has been able to terrorise enemy batting sides as regularly as Shami has. Of his 55-wicket tally, the strike rate is 15.8, and the bowling average is just 13.52, which are both the best among Indian bowlers in the tournament. Shami also has four five-wicket hauls in the World Cup, and a few of his spells have even led India to a match victory

Where Does Mohammed Shami Rank Among Indian Greats?

The answer to greatness varies, as one can interpret greatness in different ways. Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Yuvraj Singh, and Kohli have all made convincing claims through their overall contributions and game-defining moments.

Still, if the conversation is solely about World Cup performance, then it is fair to also mention the name of Mohammed Shami. Despite playing only 18 matches, being the highest wicket-taker for India in the history of the tournament is actually remarkable. His capacity to perform well in pressure situations and deliver game-changing spells on the top cricket stage indicates that he is probably the finest ODI World Cup bowler from India and also one of the country’s best World Cup players overall.

Also Read: ENG vs PAK: Saim Ayub, Arafat Minhas Among 7 New Additions After Pakistan Cricket Team’s Lord’s Debacle | Check Full Squad Changes

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Mohammed Shami Birthday Special: 55 World Cup Wickets, 4 Five-Fors — Is He India’s Greatest ODI World Cup Bowler?
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Mohammed Shami Birthday Special: 55 World Cup Wickets, 4 Five-Fors — Is He India’s Greatest ODI World Cup Bowler?

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Mohammed Shami Birthday Special: 55 World Cup Wickets, 4 Five-Fors — Is He India’s Greatest ODI World Cup Bowler?
Mohammed Shami Birthday Special: 55 World Cup Wickets, 4 Five-Fors — Is He India’s Greatest ODI World Cup Bowler?
Mohammed Shami Birthday Special: 55 World Cup Wickets, 4 Five-Fors — Is He India’s Greatest ODI World Cup Bowler?
Mohammed Shami Birthday Special: 55 World Cup Wickets, 4 Five-Fors — Is He India’s Greatest ODI World Cup Bowler?

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