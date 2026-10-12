Mohammed Shami Bluntly Says ‘It Makes No Difference’ As Team India Star Opens Up On International Return

With Mohammed Shami continuing to deliver strong performances in the domestic circuit, the out-of-favour Team India fast bowler has once again opened up on making a comeback to the national side. Shami, 36, also responded to question marks over his fitness and answered the detractors with a fitting response.

How did Mohammed Shami respond to questions over his fitness?

Despite some compelling performances in the domestic circuit, the veteran seamer has found himself on the sidelines for more than a year now. He showcased his experience again during the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 game for Bengal against Delhi, picking up fabulous figures of 17.3-9-30-4. With reports also circulating about his fitness and bowling rhythm, Shami said it hardly makes any difference to him what people say or write anymore. He said in a presser, as quoted by The Outlook

“People perhaps enjoy looking and passing comments more. They say the rhythm isn’t there, that he doesn’t look fit, or whatever else. It doesn’t bother me. I’m on the ground, I’m playing, and I’m playing wherever I’m given a chance. The rest is your job. I have stopped making such comments. It makes no difference to me. Now, whoever wants to do whatever, let them. My job is just to play.”

When did Mohammed Shami last play for India?

The right-arm seamer hasn’t featured for Team India since during the Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Shami last played in the longest format during the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at the Kennigton Oval in London. The veteran has been grinding it out and delivering compelling performances in the domestic circuit. Shami, who is now playing for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, previously played in the Duleep Trophy 2026 for East Zone and took two wickets in their title win.

Known for an immaculate seam position, Shami’s numbers in Test cricket are promising, bagging 229 scalps in 64 games at 27.71 with six five-wicket hauls.