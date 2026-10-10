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Home > Sports News > Mohammed Shami Bluntly Says ‘Not My Loss If I Don’t Get The Chance To Play For India’

Mohammed Shami Bluntly Says ‘Not My Loss If I Don’t Get The Chance To Play For India’

With Mohammed Shami not getting a chance at making an impact for Team India again, the veteran seamer has opened up on the prospect of wearing the national jersey once more down the line.

Mohammed Shami Bluntly Says 'Not My Loss If I Don't Get The Chance To Play For India'. (Image Credits: X)
Mohammed Shami Bluntly Says 'Not My Loss If I Don't Get The Chance To Play For India'. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 16:28 IST

With Mohammed Shami not getting a chance at making an impact for Team India again, the veteran seamer has opened up on the prospect of wearing the national jersey once more down the line. The 36-year-old, one of the best performers in domestic cricket across formats, opined that it’s not his loss if he doesn’t get picked to play for India again.

When did Mohammed Shami last play for India?

The right-arm seamer hasn’t featured for Team India since during the Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Shami last played in the longest format during the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at the Kennigton Oval in London. The veteran has been grinding it out and delivering compelling performances in the domestic circuit. Shami, who is now preparing to turn out for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, last played in the Duleep Trophy 2026 for East Zone and took two wickets in their title win.

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When asked about Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s recall to the national side for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, Shami stated, as quoted by RevSportz:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the chance to play for India, and that’s good for him. But his selection doesn’t concern me. Wherever I get the chance to play, I will give my best. Right now, my focus is firmly on this Ranji match. The same thing has been happening with me for the last two or three years. I have been performing and have proved my fitness for Bengal. If I don’t get the chance to play for India again, it’s not my loss.”

Bengal Squad for Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Opener against Delhi

Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Sudip Kumar Gharami vice-captain, Sudip Chatterjee, Abishek Porel, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Ankur Paul, Sumanta Gupta, Ankit Shukla, Subham Chatterjee, Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Md. Kaif, Soummyadip Mandal.

Bengal had reached the semi-finals of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy edition before losing to eventual champions Jammu and Kashmir. They have won the Ranji Trophy title twice but hasn’t won one since the 1989-90 edition.

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Mohammed Shami Bluntly Says ‘Not My Loss If I Don’t Get The Chance To Play For India’
Tags: Mohammed ShamiRanji TrophyRanji Trophy 2026-27team india

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Mohammed Shami Bluntly Says ‘Not My Loss If I Don’t Get The Chance To Play For India’

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Mohammed Shami Bluntly Says ‘Not My Loss If I Don’t Get The Chance To Play For India’
Mohammed Shami Bluntly Says ‘Not My Loss If I Don’t Get The Chance To Play For India’
Mohammed Shami Bluntly Says ‘Not My Loss If I Don’t Get The Chance To Play For India’
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