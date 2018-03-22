The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has cleared cricketer Mohammed Shami of the match-fixing charges levelled on him by wife Hasin Jahan. Shami will be offered the Grade B contract getting richer by Rs 3 crore after ACU's investigation found no wrongdoings on his part. Shami will now play for the Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has cleared Mohammed Shami of alleged fixing charges levelled on him by his wife Hasin Jahan. The top board also handed Shami his annual contract after the investigation by the Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) found Shami not guilty of any such wrongdoings. The speedster’s contract was withheld by the BCCI after Jahan’s allegations of domestic violence, adultery and match-fixing. BCCI thereafter had ordered ACU head, Neeraj Kumar, to investigate the case and submit a report on the matter.

The investigation has cleared Shami of corruption charges and he will be receiving the Grade ‘B’ contract by the BCCI, earning Rs 3 crore as his annual retainer fee during the time frame October 1, 2017, to September 30, 2018. “Mr Neeraj Kumar has submitted his confidential report to the CoA. Based on the conclusions in the said report, the CoA is of the view that no further actions/ proceedings under the BCCI anti-corruption code are warranted in the matter,” BCCI said in a statement released on March 22. The clearance also means Mohammed Shami will now be playing for the Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming Indian Premier League without any hassles.

Earlier the BCCI had decided to initiate an investigation in the case after Mohammed Shami’s wife had made a series of allegations on the cricketer including match-fixing claims. The BCCI after withholding his contract had ordered the ACU to take up the case. “The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had requested Mr Neeraj Kumar, former Police Commissioner of Delhi and Head of BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit, to investigate the allegations against Mohd. Shami in so far as they pertain to the provisions of the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code,” COA stated in a media release.

In her statements to various media houses, Hasin Jahan mentioned the name of Mohammed bhai, an alleged bookie who sent money to Shami through a Pakistani girl named Alishba in Dubai. Shami however, had denied all the allegations and maintained that Mohammed Bhai was a small businessman in the UK, who was respected amongst other Indian cricketers too. BCCI clearance comes as a major relief to the cricketer whose career seemed to be in jeopardy after the marital feud took ugly turns.

“The BCCI shall proceed with offering a Grade B’ annual retainership contract to Mohd. Shami,” stated the BCCI statement, clearing Shami’s future in the IPL too. However, Hasin Jahan’s accusations of an extra-marital affair, attempt to murder and rape against Shami are yet to be probed. In her FIR to Kolkata police, Jahan had made sensational allegations against her husband.

Earlier Shami had clarified that Jahan’s claims against him are all baseless and that he was ready to undergo all sorts of investigations to prove that he was not guilty. In an interview with India News before BCCI’s investigation of the match-fixing allegations against him, Shami had said that he was ready to be hanged till death if he is proved guilty of betraying his country. He also opened up about the alleged fan girl Alisba who he had intimate relations with apart from taking money from her sent by ‘Mohammed Bhai.’

“Celebrities often have a lot of fans and she (Alisba) is one of them, her name is being falsely dragged into the matter to cook up a controversy,” said Shami about Alisba. He had also received support from former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the matter. “As far as I know, Shami is a great human being. He cannot cheat his wife and country. This is Shami’s personal matter and we should not make any comment on it,” Dhoni had given his opinion on Jahan’s match-fixing allegations. The Amroha born cricketer who has played 50 ODIs and 30 Test matches for India said the country was his first priority and he is ready to sacrifice even his life for the nation if required.

