Indian cricket star Mohammed Shami is being criticized by a Muslim Maulana Shahabuddin Barelvi, for not observing Roza (fasting) during the ongoing holy month of Ramadan. The cleric called Shami a “criminal” in the eyes of Shariat for drinking water during India’s semi-final match against Australia in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Recently, a video of Shami having an energy drink while fielding against Australia in Champions Trophy 2025 semi finals, went viral on social media. The match, which took place during Ramadan, saw many questioning whether athletes should prioritize their faith over their professional commitments. While some online users supported the cricketer, others criticized him for allegedly setting a “wrong example.”

Maulana calls him a ‘criminal’

Maulana Shahabuddin Barelvi, in a statement to ANI, condemned Shami’s decision to break his fast during the match, stating:

“One of the compulsory duties in Islam is Roza (fasting). If a healthy man or woman doesn’t observe Roza, they will be considered a big criminal. Mohammed Shami had water during the match, and since he is playing, it means he is healthy. This sends a wrong message among people. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal and will have to answer to God.”

#WATCH | Bareilly, UP: President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi says, "…One of the compulsory duties is 'Roza' (fasting)…If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', they will be a big criminal…A famous cricket personality of India,… pic.twitter.com/RE9C93Izl2 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2025

Social Media Backlash To Shami

The incident has led to a heated debate on X, where many users weighed in on the matter. Some users criticized Shami, comparing him to former South African cricketer Hashim Amla, who famously played while fasting during Ramadan.

A user tweeted, “Take a cue from Hashim Amla’s remarkable innings, where he played an incredible knock while fasting during Ramadan. Shami should learn from Amla’s perseverance, discipline, and faith.”

Another user, questioned Shami’s religious commitment, “What kind of Muslim are you, Mohammed Shami? If you are not fasting, at least respect Ramadan.”

A user said, “Footballers play 90 minutes straight while fasting, Shami could have done the same if he wanted to.”

Despite the controversy, Shami delivered an impressive performance in the semi-final, taking three crucial wickets, including the dismissal of Steve Smith, helping India restrict Australia to 265 runs.

This is not the first time an athlete has faced scrutiny for prioritizing their professional commitments over religious obligations. Several Muslim cricketers, including Rashid Khan, Moeen Ali, and others, have spoken about the challenges of fasting while playing competitive sports.

While Hashim Amla managed to play while fasting, other players, such as Mesut Ã–zil and Paul Pogba, have chosen to adapt their fasting schedules based on their physical needs. In cricket, long hours on the field, extreme weather conditions, and intense physical exertion often make it difficult for players to fast during tournaments.

Team India remains focused on the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in Dubai on March 9. Shami, a key figure in India’s bowling attack, will be crucial in helping the team clinch the title.

