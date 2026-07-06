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Home > Sports News > Mohammed Shami-Gautam Gambhir Rift? Explosive Report Claims India Pacer Believes Head Coach is Blocking Test Cricket Return

Mohammed Shami-Gautam Gambhir Rift? Explosive Report Claims India Pacer Believes Head Coach is Blocking Test Cricket Return

An explosive report has claimed that Mohammed Shami believes India head coach Gautam Gambhir is standing in the way of his return to the Test side. According to the report, while the selectors still view the experienced fast bowler as an important red-ball option, Gambhir is said to favour a younger pace attack as India plan for the future.

Mohammed Shami-Gautam Gambhir Rift? Explosive Report Claims India Pacer Believes Head Coach is Blocking Test Cricket Return (Image Source: X)
Mohammed Shami-Gautam Gambhir Rift? Explosive Report Claims India Pacer Believes Head Coach is Blocking Test Cricket Return (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 17:44 IST

A sensational report that has massively shaken Indian cricket has claimed a deep divide of sorts within the senior national setup, particularly on tactical choices made between head coach Gautam Gambhir and veteran pacer Mohammed Shami. The explosive details of the report suggest that the 35-year-old Indian speedster is continuously denied opportunities in the national red-ball circuit over concerns in terms of his selection that the current head coach possesses. The revelation comes at a sensitive juncture where the Indian senior men’s team is in a transition phase across different formats, which subsequently has initiated an intense discussion about transparency in the dressing room ecosystem.

Internal Selection Committee Split Wide Open Over Mohammed Shami Test Future

The leaking of explosive details has exposed a growing divide between national selectors and team management on what should be the right way forward for Mohammed Shami. While most of the members in the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar are convinced that he is the most important player for India’s future red-ball games overseas, reports claim that Gautam Gambhir is strongly resistant to the bowler being brought back in the plans.

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This standoff, say close sources, is the main reason behind the pacer’s prolonged absence from the national set-up despite clearing the red-ball fitness in domestic games. The report further mentions that Shami is of the view that Gambhir’s strong position is the only reason for him not being a part of the dressing room anymore.

Stellar Career Statistics Validating The Red Ball Case For Mohammed Shami

Despite the heavy institutional backing of younger transition talents, Shami’s sheer weight of historical performance remains almost impossible to replicate. The legendary seam bowler has collected an extraordinary haul of 229 wickets across 64 Test matches at a phenomenal average of 27.71, featuring six legendary five-wicket hauls. 

India Next Test Series Schedule 2026: Two-Match Series Against Sri Lanka Starts From August 15 In Galle And Colombo

Following the ongoing white-ball assignments, Team India will play their next Test series against Sri Lanka from August 15 to August 27, 2026. The two-match World Test Championship clashes will be hosted in Galle and Colombo.

Also Read – IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson Set For Return; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Continue; Check India Predicted Playing XI vs England

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Mohammed Shami-Gautam Gambhir Rift? Explosive Report Claims India Pacer Believes Head Coach is Blocking Test Cricket Return
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