Team India pacer Mohammed Shami welcomed the verdict with open arms on Thursday and said he was relieved as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cleared him of any wrong-doing. Welcoming the BCCI's decision, the much relieved yet jubilant Indian fast bowler said he was under immense pressure for the past two-weeks amid the controversy. The 28-year felt motivated to perform on the field following the decision and said he will make sure that his bowling will do all the talking in the coming days. Shami made his One Day International (ODI) debut for Team India on 6 January 2013 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

After getting a clean chit from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of alleged match-fixing allegations which jeopardised his cricket career momentarily, Team India pacer Mohammed Shami hailed the verdict on Thursday and said he was relieved as nation’s governing cricket body cleared him of any wrong-doing. Shami, who made his One Day International (ODI) debut for Team India on 6 January 2013 against arch-rivals Pakistan, reinstated his annual contract from the apex cricketing board in India after his alleged fixing charges levelled by his wife Hasin Jahan were squashed by the Anti Corruption Unit (ACU).

Mohammed Shami was allowed to resume his cricket career with Team India after BCCI anti-corruption chief Neeraj Kumar submitted his confidential report to the CoA and cleared him from all charges relating to his alleged involvement in match-fixing. Shami weaved into controversy last month when he was alleged to have accepted bribes from Pakistani fan girl named Alishba, who was sent by UK based businessman Mohammed bhai. Hailing the BCCI’s verdict on Thursday, the much relieved yet jubilant Indian fast bowler revealed that he was under immense pressure for the past two-weeks.

ALSO READ: Truth won! Fans on Twitter congratulate Mohammed Shami as BCCI clears him of match-fixing charges

Shami pledged to channelize his anger on the cricket field in a positive manner. “I had to go through a lot in the past 10-15 days. The charge of match-fixing specifically brought me under tremendous pressure. I will channelize my anger in a positive way on the cricket field,” Sham was quoted as saying by ABP News. The 28-year felt motivated to perform on the field following the decision and said he will make sure that his bowling will do all the talking in the coming days. “This decision has given me courage and motivation to perform on the field. I will make my bowling do all the talking now in the coming days,” Shami said. “This is a big win for me and I am hopeful that in the coming days I will also be cleared of the remaining charges,” Shami added.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami cleared of match-fixing charges, BCCI to offer him Grade B contract

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App