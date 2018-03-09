An FIR has been filed against Indian pacer Mohammad Shami. The FIR has been filed by his wife Hasin Jahan. The FIR that mentions Mohammad Shami also includes four other names. Shami has been booked under the charges of torture and attempt to murder. Earlier on Thursday, Shami’s wife alleged that his husband is liar and was also involved in several match fixing instances.

Just a few hours after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that it will be holding the central contract of Indian pacer, Mohammad Shami until the dust settles in the domestic abuse and extramarital affairs allegations leveled by his wife, it has been found that an FIR has been registered against Mohammad Shami. The FIR was registered following a police complaint by his wife, Hasin Jahan. As per reports, the FIR that mentions Mohammad Shami also includes four other names. The FIR against Indian pacer has been registered under 498A/323/307/376/506/328/34 sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The sections include the charges of torture and attempt to murder.

The FIR was registered after Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan had alleged that Mohammed Shami had been cheating on her and was also involved in match-fixing several times. The FIR was registered at Lalbazar police station, Kolkata. The section 498A hints at the cruelty of husband towards his wife. Under these charges, the husband can be booked and be imprisoned for at least three. The accused may also be fined if found guilty of charges. Meanwhile, the other charges leveled by wife against husband Shami are voluntarily causing hurt, attempt to murder, rape etc.

ALSO READ: Human beings have right to die with dignity: SC on allowing passive euthanasia with guidelines

Earlier on Thursday, Hasin Jahan alleged that Shami is a liar. She said, “I feel there’s a conspiracy from Shami’s end. Or it could also be a conspiracy from Pakistan”. Reacting to the allegations levelled by his wife, Mohammed Shami said that he would rather die than conspire against his nation. Slamming the allegations levelled by his wife, Indian pacer claimed, “As far as the allegation of compromising my performance playing for the country is concerned, I would rather die than do something like this. Hasin and her family have been saying that we will sit and talk out all issues, but I don’t know who has been misleading her”.

ALSO READ: Jaspal Atwal: I don’t back Khalistan anymore, Canada is my home and India is my homeland

ALSO READ: My wife has lost her mental balance: Mohammad Shami on allegations of domestic violence and extramarital affairs

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App