Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Saturday has taken the hat-trick against Afghanistan in the fifth match against Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton. Shami took four wickets for 40 runs in his full spell of 10 overs. India also won the match by a small margin of 11 runs. In the first inning, Indian team set a target of 224 runs in 50 overs by losing its 8 wickets. Virat Kohli made 67 runs and Kedar Jadhav 52 managing half-centuries against a disciplined Afghan attack. Afghanistan on the other hand just lost the match with 11 runs by scoring 213 runs. Skipper Gulbadin Naib scored 52 runs before Shami claimed the hat-trick with successive deliveries in the final over to seal India’s fourth victory in the World Cup 2019. The Afghan batsmen, however, could not complement the effort of their bowlers and just triggered at 213. This is Afghanistan’s sixth defeat in the ongoing World Cup 2019.

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar had also felt that the match against Afghanistan, Shami will prove to be a worthy asset. The fast pacer done the same after getting 4 wickets in the game.

Last Sunday, the team registered a massive 89-run victory over rival country Pakistan to remain undefeatable in the World Cup 2019 so far. Currently, India holds the fourth spot on the World Cup points table followed by Australia, New Zealand and England. India’s performance in the ongoing World Cup 2019 has been phenomenal, but the injuries to key players including Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has raised eyebrows for the team’s loss in the coming games. India will next face against team West Indies on June 27.

Mohammed Shami joins an elite club as he becomes the ninth player to take a hat-trick in men's World Cups! 👏#CWC19 | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/X3wWKCa90B — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 22, 2019

