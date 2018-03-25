Indian cricketer, Mohammad Shami has reportedly faced some minor injuries after he was caught in an accident on Sunday morning. The accident took pave while Indian pacer Shami was travelling from Dehradun to Delhi. As per reports, Mohammad Shami faced some injuries on his head after which he was rushed to the nearby hospital where he was given at least 10 stitches on his forehead. Following the accident, the Indian pacer returned back to his Dehradun, where he is reportedly resting.

Apart from being caught a road accident, Mohammed Shami was recently facing the heat after his wife Hasin Jahan had filed a complaint of infidelity and also alleged domestic violence against husband Shami. Following the FIR, the Indian cricketer was booked under various non-bailable charges which also included an attempt to murder. In her statement to police and media, Shami’s wife, Hasin Jahan also alleged that her husband was involved in match-fixing at several events. After being involved in a number of controversies stirred by his wife, Shami finally got some relief after he was awarded Grade B by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), making him eligible to play the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) and giving him a pocket sum of Rs 3 crore as his annual retainer fee. .

The relief came in for the Indian cricket team pacer, Mohammed Shami after the BCCI’s Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) headed by Neeraj Kumar gave Shami a clean chit in a number of allegations of match-fixing. Reports suggest that the following investigation went on for a week. The 27-year-old Indian pacer was training in Dehradun for past two days at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy (ACA). the player was said to rejuvenating himself from mental and physical stress. Denying all the charges levelled by his wife against him, Shami claimed that he had been under extreme ‘mental torture’ following the allegations levelled by his wife.

