Mohammed Shami Retirement: Mohammed Shami has shifted his attention away from an India comeback, choosing instead to concentrate on domestic cricket and the IPL. The senior fast bowler also explained why he decided to retire from Test cricket, insisting that he has no regrets about stepping away from the longest format.

Shami remains India’s leading wicket-taker in ICC Men’s ODI World Cup history, but he has not featured for the national team since the Champions Trophy final in March 2025. With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, questions have emerged about whether the experienced pacer could return to India’s plans.

However, Shami has made it clear that he is no longer preoccupied with international selection or future World Cup opportunities. His immediate priority is to remain fit, maintain his rhythm and continue playing the game.

Mohammed Shami Focused On Domestic Cricket And IPL

The Bengal pacer has been active in domestic cricket this season, featuring in the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He is also expected to represent Bengal in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

At the franchise level, Shami is set to play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2027 after moving from Lucknow Super Giants in a trade deal.

Speaking about his international ambitions, Shami indicated that decisions regarding his selection were no longer something he wanted to spend time worrying about.

“I have stopped counting all these things,” Shami told Cricinfo when asked if the 2027 ODI World Cup or the 2028 T20 World Cup was on his mind.

“Now I am focusing on my game. Whatever they (the selectors) decide will be better. But from my side, the only thing is to keep continuing, to stay in rhythm, and keep playing at least for the state and the IPL,” he added.

Why Mohammed Shami Decided To Retire From Test Cricket

Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket after being away from the Indian team since March 2025. The fast bowler explained that managing the physical demands of the longest format was an important consideration behind his decision.

He believes stepping away from Tests will allow him to focus on white-ball cricket without putting unnecessary strain on his body.

“It (retirement) felt like the right thing, so I did it. I’m moving well, playing well, so I’ll play white-ball now bindaas (carefree). It’s not good for the body to take too much load. Now when people don’t like my skills (in red-ball cricket), then I’m going to play the white-ball game. There is no regret (of retirement). Whatever is written in your destiny, you will get, and I’m happy with whatever I got. Now I’ll keep playing till whatever is in my destiny and enjoy it,” Shami said.

Shami Still Open To Playing Red-Ball Cricket For Bengal

Although Shami has ended his international Test career, he has not completely ruled out playing red-ball cricket at the domestic level. He explained that he could turn out for Bengal in the format if the team requires his services, particularly as part of his fitness routine.

The experienced pacer also highlighted his responsibility towards younger cricketers, saying he hopes his experience can help the next generation.

“As long as you like cricket, as long as you enjoy it, you should play. That is my motivation, that I’m still enjoying it, and I hope some of the boys learn or pick up something while playing for the state because experience matters a lot. This is my belief that it doesn’t matter where you’re playing and at what level, you should transfer something or the other (to the youngsters),” Shami said.

He further clarified that his participation in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was not connected to his Test retirement and that he could still play red-ball cricket for Bengal when required.

Shami also confirmed his availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, although he now has greater control over his schedule.

“Sure, yaar (will play Vijay Hazare Trophy). But the option is that now I can pick and choose which games to play and which ones to leave. There is no pressure at all. But hopefully, it goes well, and I stay fit till the next season and keep playing well,” Shami said.