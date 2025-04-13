Mohammed Shami Suffers Worst IPL Spell, Concedes 75 Runs In Just 4 Overs

Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025, Shami was taken to the cleaners by Punjab Kings batters on Saturday (April 12), conceding a jaw-dropping 75 runs in just four overs.

It was a day to forget for India’s premier pacer Mohammed Shami as he had one of his worst performances in the Indian Premier League.

Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025, Shami was taken to the cleaners by Punjab Kings batters on Saturday (April 12), conceding a jaw-dropping 75 runs in just four overs.

Unwanted Record for the Ace Pacer

With that spell, Shami etched his name into the record books for all the wrong reasons. He became the first Indian bowler in IPL history to concede 75 runs in a single match.

The only bowler to have done worse is England’s Jofra Archer, who gave away 76 runs in four overs while playing for Rajasthan Royals against SRH earlier this season on March 23.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Shami opened the bowling for SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, but things went south quickly.

In his first over, he leaked 14 runs, including three consecutive boundaries from Prabhsimran Singh on the last three balls.

The second over was even more brutal. Youngster Priyansh Arya smashed him for two sixes and a four in the first three deliveries. Prabhsimran joined the party by sending the last ball over the rope, making it a 23-run over.

Shami returned for the 13th over and gave away 11 runs — the least expensive of his four — but the final over sealed his fate.

Bowling the 20th over, Shami was dismantled by Marcus Stoinis, who hammered four consecutive sixes in the last four balls. That over alone cost 27 runs and helped Punjab Kings finish with a mammoth 245 for 6.

Breaking Mohit Sharma’s Record

Before Shami, the dubious distinction of the worst figures by an Indian bowler in the IPL belonged to Mohit Sharma.

Mohit had conceded 73 runs in four overs for Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals on April 24, 2024, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Top 5 Most Expensive Spells in IPL History

Here’s a look at the most expensive bowling figures in IPL history:

Jofra Archer – 76 runs (0 wickets) in 4 overs vs SRH, March 23, 2025 (Hyderabad)

Mohammed Shami – 75 runs (0 wickets) in 4 overs vs PBKS, April 12, 2025 (Hyderabad)

Mohit Sharma – 73 runs (0 wickets) in 4 overs vs DC, April 24, 2024 (Delhi)

Basil Thampi – 70 runs (0 wickets) in 4 overs vs RCB, May 17, 2018 (Bengaluru)

Yash Dayal – 69 runs (0 wickets) in 4 overs vs KKR

This game will certainly sting for Shami, but knowing the veteran, he’ll be eyeing a strong comeback in the matches ahead.

ALSO READ: Watch: Abhishek Sharma’s Century Celebration For SRH Against PBKS Takes Over Social Media