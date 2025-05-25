Home
Mohammed Shami Turned Down BCCI’s Call To Join Indian Team In Australia Months Back: Report

Shami prioritized regaining match fitness through limited-overs formats but, even after half a year, has not reached the readiness required for the demands of five-day cricket.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been left out of the squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, announced on May 24. This omission could mark the twilight of Shami’s red-ball career, where he once stood as Jasprit Bumrah’s most dependable pace partner.

Selectors Move On as Shami’s Test Return Stalls

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar revealed the 18-member squad without Shami’s name, making official what many had begun to suspect — the BCCI is preparing for life beyond the veteran pacer.

Despite repeated efforts by team management, Shami reportedly turned down the opportunity to rejoin the squad in Australia months ago. His decision was rooted in concerns about his fitness for the rigors of Test cricket, according to a PTI report.

Shami prioritized regaining match fitness through limited-overs formats but, even after half a year, has not reached the readiness required for the demands of five-day cricket.

He played a domestic red-ball match last November — a Ranji Trophy fixture for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh — where he delivered 43 overs. But there was little else to assess his red-ball durability.

“If Mohammed Shami isn’t available in Australia or England, why would the selectors pick him against West Indies and South Africa at home. They might as well use Akash Deep, Arshdeep, Harshit or Mukesh as Siraj or Bumrah’s partner,” a former national selector told PTI.

White-Ball Form Fails to Impress

While Shami has remained active in white-ball formats, his IPL 2024 form hasn’t helped his case. Turning out for Sunrisers Hyderabad, he managed only six wickets in nine games — a far cry from his match-winning spells of the past.

This dip in form, paired with lingering questions over his physical readiness, casts doubt over any immediate Test comeback.

Questions Loom Over Age and Recovery

Though Shami is officially listed as 34, there are murmurs within Bengal cricket circles that he may be closer to 40, according to the PTI report.

For a fast bowler, the challenge of bouncing back after a demanding day in the field intensifies with age. Shami’s recovery timeline has become a significant concern.

Adding to the issue is the National Cricket Academy’s (NCA) inconsistent track record in rehabilitating injured players mid-series. With the high stakes of the England series, the selectors were unwilling to take a gamble that could backfire.

As things stand, Mohammed Shami’s future in red-ball cricket remains uncertain — not just because of form or fitness, but also due to a shift in the team’s direction toward building a younger pace unit for the future.

ALSO READ: Is Rahul Dravid The Mastermind Behind Shubman Gill’s Appointment As India Test Captain?

 

