Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reported to police about the schedule of Indian pacer Mohammad Shami in Dubai. The investigation is going on in relations to the allegations of match-fixing, bribe and physical assault on Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami by his wife Hasin Jahan. A team of Kolkata police is also in Uttar Pradesh to find the clues related to the case.

In the row of allegations of match-fixing, bribe and physical assault on Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami by his wife Hasin Jahan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has told Kolkata police that the India pacer visited Dubai in February for 2 days. Kolkata police had asked BCCI about Shami’s schedule in February when he was not the part of Indian team during the T20 matches on the tour of South Africa.

“We have received a letter from the BCCI which shows that Mohammed Shami was in Dubai on 17th and 18th February. We are investigating other things related to it,” Joint CP (crime) Praveen Tripathy to Indian Express. Kolkata police is scanning the matter closely whether Shami was in Dubai for personal reasons or if was sponsored by BCCI. A team of Kolkata police is also looking for clues in the state of Uttar Pradesh that are related to the case.

Investigating officer told media persons that they tried to meet Mohammad Shami’s family however they couldn’t meet them, but his wife Hasin Jahan has alleged that the family tried to kill her. To find the roots of the truth police is also trying to get in touch with the doctor who apparently treated her.

A few days ago, Mohammad Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan alleged him for taking bribe from Mohammad Bhai, a businessman of Dubai to fix the match through a Pakistani model. However, Pakistani model Alishba who was named in the matter by Mohammad Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan released her statement and said that she doesn’t know any Mohammad Bhai.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s marital feud with wife Hasin Jahan has taken uglier turns and his troubles don’t seem to get over anytime soon. The leading pacer after refuting all his wife’s claims of adultery, physical assault, match-fixing and gang rape has claimed that he has proof of his innocence and wants the matter to be properly investigated by the BCCI as it involves his family and his career.

ALSO READ: Pakistani model reveals details about match-fixing allegations on Mohammad Shami

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App