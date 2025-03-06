Mohammed Shami’s Coach Backs Him For Prioritizing Nation Over Fasting During India-Australia Clash

Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Earlier Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilivi termed Shami a 'criminal' and said that 'Roza' is one of the compulsory duties and anyone who doesn't adhere to it is a criminal.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami’s childhood coach Badaruddin Siddiqui defended the bowler amid controversy about not fasting during Ramadan. His reaction came after All India Muslim Jamaat President, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi targeted Mohammed Shami for not keeping ‘Roza’ during the India vs Australia match in the ongoing Champions Trophy. The coach Siddiqui said that the Indian pacer was totally right in consuming an energy drink during his match and “country comes first”.

Earlier Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi termed Shami a ‘criminal’ and said that ‘Roza’ is one of the compulsory duties and anyone who doesn’t adhere to it is a criminal. It sparked controversy on social media and many started reacting to it. Many users on social media even questioned Mohammed Shami for not following his religion.

Shami’s coach said ‘nation comes first’

Shami’s coach Siddiqui defended the bowler and said, “Whatever Shami did was right, and there is no need to pay attention to these things. He should focus on the final match and forget all these things. He has not committed any crime, he has done all this for the country. Personal things can be done later but the country comes first…I request everyone not to say such things and stand with the entire team.”

Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is a sacred period for Muslims worldwide. During this holy month, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, a practice known as Roza. This act of fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, representing devotion, self-control, and spiritual reflection.

Shami’s sister also supported the cricketer

Earlier today, Mohammed Shami’s cousin’s sister Mumtaz also defended the bowler and she said that the people who are targetting Shami are ‘shameful’.

“He is playing for the country. There are many Pakistani players who have not kept ‘Roza’ and are playing matches, so this is nothing new. It is very shameful that such things are being said about him. We will tell Mohammed Shami not to pay attention to these things and prepare for the match on March 9,” Mumtaz said in an interview.

Mohammed Shami played vital role in winning the semifinal match against Australia with his figures of 3/48 in 10 overs. He even took the crucial wicket of Steve Smith who was looking dangerous and even made half century. So far in the Champions trophy, the speedster has grabbed eight wickets in four matches at an average of 19.88.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Mohammed Shami Faces Backlash For ‘Not Keeping Roza’ During Champions Trophy 2025; Internet Says ‘What Kind Of Muslim You Are’

