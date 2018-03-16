Mohammed Shami was picked by the Delhi Daredevils for the Indian Premier League 2018 for Rs 3 crore but whether or not the Indian pacer will ply his trade in the competition is depended on ACU's findings on the match-fixing allegations by his wife Hasin Jahan. Jahan had earlier released a call recording where Shami can be allegedly heard talking to a bookie.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami’s Indian Premier League future lies in hang after his wife Hasin Jahan’s sensational allegations of Match fixing on him. After leveling charges such as physical assault and extramarital affair including gang rape, Jahan released a phone call recording where Shami can be heard allegedly talking to a bookie. Shami has been accused of going to Dubai in the middle of the South Africa tour of team India to meet a Pakistani woman who gave him the money she had received through alleged bookie and UK based businessman ‘Mohammed Bhai.’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier ordered a probe into the matter after Hasin Jahan’s allegations and had ordered BCCI’s Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) chief Neeraj Kumar to investigate the matter and submit the report of findings. The order for the probe came after BCCI stalled Mohammed Shami’s central contract stating that the board will make a decision only after an investigation in the matter is through. Now the BCCI has confirmed that Shami will be participating in the IPL 2018 only after the ACU submits the report of findings in the case.

“Since ACU Chief Neeraj Kumar is investigating and has been given a seven-day time frame, any decision will be taken after he submits his report. The final decision will be taken by the CoA,” BCCI acting president CK Khanna told PTI on the sidelines of the IPL Governing Council meeting. Shami was picked by the Delhi Daredevils for Rs 3 crore, Earlier when asked about his participation in the cash-rich T20 league, a DD spokesperson had refrained from commenting on the matter.

ALSO READ: Hang me if found guilty: Mohammed Shami on match-fixing allegations by wife Hasin Jahan

The pacer has however maintained that all allegations against him including the accusations of match-fixing are baseless. In an interview to India news, Shami opened up about the marital feud and his relationship with Hasin Jahan over the years. Revealing shocking details of his marriage with Jahan, the cricketer said that he was kept in dark about his wife’s first marriage and was told by her that her two daughter’s from the first husband were her nieces. He broke into tears on national television when asked about match-fixing allegations and went on to say that he is ready to be hanged till death if the allegations of match-fixing against him are proved.

Talking about the supposed Pakistani female fan who met Shami in Dubai, the 28-year-old said she was just another fan and there was absolutely no connection between them. On Mohammed Bhai, Shami said that he is a small businessman the n UK and that most of the cricketers know him well. Earlier Jahan had told the media that, “He (Shami) agreed to accept the money after being convinced by one England-based Mohammed Bhai. There is a proof. This could be linked to match-fixing. Shami checked into a hotel on February 18 with the woman. He came back to India the next day,” on the released voice recordings.

ALSO READ: IPL 2018: Sunil Narine lands in a soup after bowling actions gets reported

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App