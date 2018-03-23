Cricketer Mohammed Shami's troubling times are far from over with the West Bengal police still investigating charges of sexual harassment and extramarital affair levelled on him by wife Hasin Jahan. After Shami was led free of charges of match-fixing and corruption. by the BCCI, Jahan met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday and sought support in the case.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami received some relief in the long-running marital feud between him and his wife Hasin Jahan after he was ruled clear of match-fixing allegations levelled against him. Shami’s wife Jahan on Friday met the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to seek support in the ongoing case. Jahan in her complaint to the West Bengal police had levelled charges of sexual harassment, extramarital affair, rape, murder and match-fixing against Shami. She has continued to launch his attack on her husband recently releasing more screenshots of his conversations with other girls.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday issued Shami a clean chit and exonerated him of all corruption charges after Anti Corruption Unit (ACU)’s investigation found him not guilty. He was offered his due Grade B contract by the top board and will be pocketing a sun of INR 3 crore annually. However, Jahan’s other personal allegations against Shami are being investigated and the cricketer’s problems are far from over. Hasin Jahan who had earlier sought ’emotional support’ from Bengal CM and on Friday held a short meeting with Mamata Banerjee. As per IANS, Banerjee met her in the state assembly on Friday afternoon, where they talked for around 10 minutes. She assured Jahan that she would look into the issue.

The meeting comes a day after Sahmi was included back in the list of centrally contracted players under the BCCI after allegations of match-fixing and corruption against him by wife Jahan were proved false. The clearance also paved way for Shami’s IPL future, he will be representing the Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

ALSO READ: CK Khanna says BCCI were confident Mohammed Shami will come out clean of match-fixing allegations

After coming out clean, Shami revealed that the last few days were tough for him as he went through immense mental torture but he is trying his best to focus on improving his cricket. “It was a family issue. False allegations were levelled against me. It is a kind of mental torture. So, last 10-15 days were really tough for me. I am trying to come through it as soon as possible,” Shami told ANI.

ALSO READ: Video: MS Dhoni shakes a leg with Chennai Super Kings teammates ahead of IPL 2018

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App