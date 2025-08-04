Home > Sports > Mohammed Siraj Breaks Record: First Asian Bowler With 7 Four-Wicket Hauls In Red-Ball Matches In England

Mohammed Siraj Breaks Record: First Asian Bowler With 7 Four-Wicket Hauls In Red-Ball Matches In England

Mohammed Siraj made history by becoming the first Asian bowler to take seven four-wicket hauls in Test matches in England. His strong performance in both innings of the fifth Test at The Oval also made him the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing series.

Mohammed Siraj Breaks Record: First Asian Bowler with 7 Four-Wicket Hauls in Red-Ball Matches in England (Image Credit - X)
Mohammed Siraj Breaks Record: First Asian Bowler with 7 Four-Wicket Hauls in Red-Ball Matches in England (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 4, 2025 16:39:25 IST

Mohammed Siraj gave another strong performance as he led India’s bowling in the fifth Test against England at The Oval. On the final day, August 4, he took two early wickets—Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton—in his first two overs of the day.

Siraj leads with most four-wicket hauls in England

Siraj got Smith caught behind by Dhruv Jurel, and later trapped Overton lbw. The Overton wicket came in the 80th over, and it gave Siraj his fourth wicket in the second innings. This became his seventh four-wicket haul in Test matches played in England.

No other Asian bowler has taken seven four-wicket hauls in England before. Muttiah Muralitharan from Sri Lanka and Waqar Younis from Pakistan are now second with six each.

Siraj shines with red-ball in both innings

In the first innings of this same Test, Siraj had taken four wickets too. He gave away 86 runs in 16.2 overs. His bowling has been sharp and steady all through the match.

Siraj had started his second innings well by dismissing Zak Crawley for 14 on August 2. On August 3, he bowled England’s stand-in captain Ollie Pope, who scored 27 runs from 34 balls.

Top Indian bowler with most four-wicket hauls in England

Siraj now holds the Indian record for most four-wicket hauls in Test matches in England. He has taken 7 such hauls in 11 matches. Jasprit Bumrah is next with five, and Ishant Sharma has four. Many legends like Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan and Mohammad Shami have only three each.

Other names with two hauls include Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Praveen Kumar and Bishan Singh Bedi. But Siraj is ahead of everyone now in this list.

Siraj becomes top wicket-taker of the series

The four wickets Siraj took in this second innings took his total in the series to 22 wickets from five matches. These have come across nine innings. With this, he is now the highest wicket-taker in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Josh Tongue of England is second, with 19 wickets from only three matches. Siraj’s performance has been one of the best for India in recent years in red-ball cricket in England.

ALSO READ: India Edges England in Thriller: Wins 5th Test, Levels Series 2-2

RELATED News

Down to the Wire! India Clinches Its Narrowest Test Win Ever
India Edges England in Thriller: Wins 5th Test, Levels Series 2-2
Dele Alli’s Tragic Fall, Could This Be The End?
India’s Chess Revolution vs America’s Crash, Who’s Winning?
IND vs ENG 5th Test: England’s Advantage Before The First Ball – The Role Of The Heavy Roller

LATEST NEWS

Kolhapur: Thousands Take Part In Silent March Demanding Return Of Elephant Mahadevi To Nandani Jain Math
Mohammed Siraj Breaks Record: First Asian Bowler With 7 Four-Wicket Hauls In Red-Ball Matches In England
Why Is India Post Ending Registered Post After 50 Years? What’s Replacing It Might Surprise You
Nicole Kidman Opens Up About The Insane Bond She Shares With Sandra Bullock: I Can Tease Her, And She Teases Me
When Does Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Finally Launch in India? Here’s What You Need to Know
Cambodia and Thailand Hold Talks in Malaysia as Fragile Ceasefire Holds – What We Know
Philippine President Marcos Begins Landmark India Visit to Cement 75 Years Of Ties
Pratik Gandhi Shines In ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Trailer As He Embarks On A Thrilling Undercover Mission – Watch Now!
“Biggest Miscalculation of 50 Years”: US President Donald Trump Axes Top Jobs Official After Disastrous Report
’12th Pass’: Amul Pays Quirky Tribute To Shah Rukh Khan And Vikrant Massey For Best Actor Wins With Viral Poster
Mohammed Siraj Breaks Record: First Asian Bowler With 7 Four-Wicket Hauls In Red-Ball Matches In England

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mohammed Siraj Breaks Record: First Asian Bowler With 7 Four-Wicket Hauls In Red-Ball Matches In England

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mohammed Siraj Breaks Record: First Asian Bowler With 7 Four-Wicket Hauls In Red-Ball Matches In England
Mohammed Siraj Breaks Record: First Asian Bowler With 7 Four-Wicket Hauls In Red-Ball Matches In England
Mohammed Siraj Breaks Record: First Asian Bowler With 7 Four-Wicket Hauls In Red-Ball Matches In England
Mohammed Siraj Breaks Record: First Asian Bowler With 7 Four-Wicket Hauls In Red-Ball Matches In England

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?