Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Mohammed Siraj Fires Back At Rohit Sharma Over Champions Trophy Snub

Mohammed Siraj Fires Back At Rohit Sharma Over Champions Trophy Snub

India's pace sensation Mohammed Siraj, a key performer in the national squad over the past few years, found himself out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

Mohammed Siraj Fires Back At Rohit Sharma Over Champions Trophy Snub

Mohammed Siraj Fires Back At Rohit Sharma Over Champions Trophy Snub


India’s pace sensation Mohammed Siraj, a key performer in the national squad over the past few years, found himself out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad. The selectors opted for Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, especially after Jasprit Bumrah’s injury forced him out of contention. While the team celebrated a triumphant campaign in Dubai, Siraj’s omission remained a talking point.

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, shed light on the decision, citing Siraj’s lack of effectiveness with the old ball as the primary reason for leaving him out. However, Siraj has now hit back, dismissing Rohit’s reasoning with hard statistics.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Numbers Speak for Themselves,” Says Siraj

Siraj, speaking ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, was firm in his response.

“I have taken the most wickets with the old ball in the past year among the world’s ten fastest bowlers. My economy rate is also low. The numbers speak for themselves. I have performed well with both the new and old ball,” Siraj stated confidently in a press conference.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Before the Champions Trophy squad announcement, Siraj experienced a dip in form over the previous six months. However, he regained momentum with a strong performance in the Test series against Australia. Despite this, Rohit Sharma explained that the team had limited slots and had to make tough calls.

“Siraj’s effectiveness comes down a little bit if he’s not going to take the new ball. We discussed it at length and we are only taking three seamers there (CT) because we wanted all the all-rounders with us,” Rohit had said when justifying the selection.

“It’s an unfortunate thing that he (Siraj) has to miss out but we had no option but to get the guys who can perform a certain role,” he further added.

Eyes on England and IPL Glory

When questioned about his exclusion, Siraj remained composed, emphasizing that selection was beyond his control. His focus, he said, was firmly set on the upcoming assignments.

“Look, selection is not in my hands. I have only a cricket ball in my hands and I wanted to do as much as I can with that. I don’t want to put pressure on myself thinking about selection, as I want to focus on my performance.

“Yeah, as a player, it remains in the back of your mind that there is a tour of England and the Asia Cup, but I don’t really seriously think about it, as my focus is on IPL and doing well for Gujarat Titans and helping them win another IPL title,” Siraj added.

With a packed cricketing calendar ahead, Siraj now aims to let his performance do the talking as he eyes redemption in the upcoming tournaments.

ALSO READ: MCG Magic: How Virat Kohli’s Lucky Shoes Helped Nitish Kumar Reddy Score Maiden Test Century

 

Filed under

Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy Squad India Harshit Rana India Mohammed Siraj rohit sharma Virat Kohli

newsx

Mohammed Siraj Fires Back At Rohit Sharma Over Champions Trophy Snub
A brutal murder in Meerut

‘Papa Is In The Drum’-Innocent Words That Led To A Shocking Murder Revelation | Meerut...
Heathrow Airport has been

Heathrow Airport Hit by Power Outage, 120 Flights Diverted Amid Ongoing Disruptions
The District Judge Court

Rahul Gandhi’s Controversial Remark On ‘Indian State’ Sparks Legal Action-Court Seeks Reply By April 4
Ukraine on Thursday launc

Ukraine Strikes Russian Strategic Bomber Airfield, Triggering Huge Explosion
newsx

MCG Magic: How Virat Kohli’s Lucky Shoes Helped Nitish Kumar Reddy Score Maiden Test Century
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Papa Is In The Drum’-Innocent Words That Led To A Shocking Murder Revelation | Meerut Murder Case

‘Papa Is In The Drum’-Innocent Words That Led To A Shocking Murder Revelation | Meerut...

Heathrow Airport Hit by Power Outage, 120 Flights Diverted Amid Ongoing Disruptions

Heathrow Airport Hit by Power Outage, 120 Flights Diverted Amid Ongoing Disruptions

Rahul Gandhi’s Controversial Remark On ‘Indian State’ Sparks Legal Action-Court Seeks Reply By April 4

Rahul Gandhi’s Controversial Remark On ‘Indian State’ Sparks Legal Action-Court Seeks Reply By April 4

Ukraine Strikes Russian Strategic Bomber Airfield, Triggering Huge Explosion

Ukraine Strikes Russian Strategic Bomber Airfield, Triggering Huge Explosion

MCG Magic: How Virat Kohli’s Lucky Shoes Helped Nitish Kumar Reddy Score Maiden Test Century

MCG Magic: How Virat Kohli’s Lucky Shoes Helped Nitish Kumar Reddy Score Maiden Test Century

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless How Many Siblings She Has

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their Kids In The Ring

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival