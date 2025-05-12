Siraj, who began his own red-ball journey during the dramatic 2020 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, owes part of his rise to Kohli’s support.

Mohammed Siraj Gets Emotional Over Virat Kohli's Test Retirement: 'To My Superhero Bhaiya'

Virat Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket has sparked emotional reactions across the Indian cricket fraternity, none more heartfelt than that of fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Taking to Instagram, Siraj paid tribute to the man he called his “superhero,” recalling Kohli’s influence on and off the field.

Kohli’s Legacy Through Siraj’s Eyes

Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 and leaves behind a monumental legacy—9230 runs, 30 centuries, and a solid average of 46.85 across 123 matches.

Siraj, who began his own red-ball journey during the dramatic 2020 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, owes part of his rise to Kohli’s support.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Interestingly, Siraj’s debut wasn’t under Kohli’s captaincy, as Kohli had returned home for the birth of his first child. Instead, Ajinkya Rahane handed him his maiden cap during the second Test in Melbourne.

“To my superhero, Congratulations on this wonderful career you had in test cricket. Your legacy will stay forever. You have inspired generations of cricketers like me and will continue to do so with your achievements and how you have carried yourself bhaiya.

“Dressing room won’t be the same without you. Thank you for always backing me and motivating me to do well. Wish you the best. King @virat.kohli Bhaiya,” wrote Siraj.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Siraj (@mohammedsirajofficial)

KL Rahul Shares a Personal Side of Kohli

Kohli’s retirement has also stirred emotions in other teammates, including wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul.

Rahul, who debuted in the 2014 Boxing Day Test at the MCG—a match that also marked MS Dhoni’s final outing as Test captain—had a close-up view of Kohli’s brilliance.

In that game, Kohli struck a commanding 169, showcasing the grit and elegance that defined much of his Test career.

Kohli would go on to become India’s most successful Test captain, winning 40 out of 68 matches before stepping down after the Sydney Test.

Rahul’s message to Kohli captured not just admiration for his cricketing feats, but deep personal gratitude.

“What a journey it’s been. Watching you give everything in whites was a privilege. More than the numbers, it’s your passion, discipline, and love for the game that will stay with us. Grateful for the memories, guidance and friendship. I’ll miss the arm around the shoulder, slip banter, and long dinner chats. Lots of love, see u soon, bro,” he posted.

The End of an Era, But the Inspiration Continues

Kohli’s absence will certainly be felt in the Indian dressing room, but his impact will live on.

As Siraj and Rahul’s messages show, the Test arena may lose a legend, but the legacy he leaves behind will continue to shape future generations.

ALSO READ: Netizens Slam Shahid Afridi, Calling Him A ‘Terrorist’ Over Victory Rally In Pakistan After Operation Sindoor